TEXPEX delivers history through stamps

Photo: Lyle Boardman, treasurer of the Philatelic Association, showcases a collection of stamps at TEXPEX 2017, an event that draws stamp hobbyists from across the country. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

TEXPEX 2017 packed stamp enthusiasts, dealers, hobbyists and experts from the postal, stationary and philatelic classics under one roof for three days for the “Railroads and the Mails in Texas” event.

“This is the world series of philatelic shows, and there’s probably 30 or 40 of them going on around the country,” said Lyle Boardman, treasurer Philatelic Association. “Each show competes in what’s called the ‘champion of champions.’ This is also the venue for the 120th meeting of Texas Philatelic Association, which is a group of stamp collectors that has existed since the 1890s.”

Featuring a multi-frame stamp competition that included the unveiling of the five-cent Grape stamp as well as presentations from both the Grape Growers Association and by the United State Postal Service, the event took place at Hilton DFW Lakes Conference Center in Grapevine from Feb. 24 – 26.

“It’s an opportunity for collectors to come and see dealers that are either from out of state or that have different things they might want to collect,” Boardman said. “A lot of these dealers are from all over the country.

“We have had this show in Grapevine for a while. The last two years, we’ve had either an ice storm or snow storm, so it was very different to set up yesterday with it being nice and warm.”

Rich Firestone, a member of the CSAC (Citizen’s Stamp Advisory Committee) was in charge of issuing and selling the five cent Grape stamp. The stamp was a recreation of last year’s stamp in a different coil.

“We take input from the general public on what the [public] would like in a stamp,” Firestone said. “Then they create what the public wants to see. We sold a lot of [stamps], which tells us [the public is] happy with them.”

Afra Roet flew from San Diego prior to attending TEXPEX.

“I have never collected stamps, but I bought some stamps today,” Roet said. “So this could be the beginning of something new.

“We don’t use that many stamps anymore. We don’t use the postal service that much anymore, but I wonder if sometimes kids still know that it exists. There’s a certain romance about stamps and travel way back when mail would go by boat and take a long time; or you would send a letter by plane and had to buy a specialty air mail envelope. It wasn’t even an envelope. It was just a piece of paper folded, right? It was all very special, hand written notes to remember those days.

“I walked by an exhibit of propaganda stamps. I looked at the ones from Vietnam from the war. They were listing the number of Americans that they took prisoner. I took pictures of those, because friends of mine went to Vietnam recently. You don’t see North Vietnamese propaganda images very often so to find them here on these stamps is interesting. It’s a perspective from a population expressed in a stamp that you normally don’t see,” she said.

According to Boardman, the number of events similar to TEXPEX has declined over the past several years, but the hobby of stamp collecting will continue.

“There is a lot of [stamp] stuff out there, and there’s still a lot of history to learn,” Boardman said. “It’s fascinating when you’re discovering that you can tell when a person traveled from country to country by knowing when they shipped. You know there are people that study the ship charts, so they can know when this letter went back and forth. There are countries producing a lot of stamps, and they are not always for the use of postage. They’re for collectors.”