Volunteers bring Seuss stories to life

Students across Irving ISD participated in Read Across America Day on March 2 with the help of community members and, of course, Dr. Seuss. The annual reading celebration was a day full of costumes, story time, parades and activities facilitated by hundreds of special volunteers. Throughout the day, district employees, high school students, college students, and representatives from Irving Public Library, Irving Arts Center, Irving Fire Department, United Way (pictured at right), Sprint, Mary Kay and more visited several early childhood and elementary schools in an effort to spread the joy of reading in fun, interactive ways.

