Volunteers help maintain Sowers Cemetery

Photo: Volunteers clear trees and brush at the century-old Sowers Cemetery. /Photo by John Starkey

Volunteers arrived at Sowers Cemetery in Irving on Saturday morning, Feb. 4, to clean and beautify the aging graveyard.

“We did a lot more tree trimming and pruning this year than we did in the previous event,” City Councilman Gerald Farris said. “The property is about four acres, so it required a lot of walking to drag all those limbs into the roll off at the back of the property.

“We also did a lot of fencerow cleanup on the northeast fence. Several teams were able to prop up some of the settled gravestones and set some of the broken ones. Its importance is in the names on the gravestones. Many of the names are of those that settled this area and most of our parks, streets and schools are named after them. This represents over 150 years of Irving history and even predates the existence of Irving, Texas.”

The cemetery, located on Pioneer Drive near Beltline, was created along Sowers Road. The roads have changed, but the cemetery remains.

Kathy Bognfeldt has four generations of family buried at the site.

“[I enjoy] seeing people that I’ve known all my life out there and reconnecting with families that I have known through church or just growing up in Irving,” Bognfeldt said. “It was great to see scouts, the AMBUCS, and the fire department out there and other groups from the community coming out and acknowledging the importance of the cemetery.

“[The cemetery is] important for me, because I have four generations of family there. It’s important for the community, because that is a historic site and Irving is made up of several different communities including the Sowers community, which was home to Irving settlers. Important figures in the community were buried there in that cemetery,” she said. “It needs to be upheld and up kept. I think it’s a great thing for the community to come out and support that heritage.”

Alan Goodgame, a volunteer for the Irving Fire Department, said there are multiple cemeteries in the city of Irving that could use a little cleaning up.

“I think it has been cool to see the restoration while enjoying history and really being able to walk out here and see what they have done,” Goodgame said. “I actually visit old cemeteries. We have more cemeteries in Irving that could use this.”

Farris, who organized the event, hopes to make the event into an annual clean up.

“I can envision us having smaller, more specialized work events also,” Farris said. “For example, we have a lot of gravestones that need attention and areas that need fill dirt. There was also a large tree [that needed] trimming, but we couldn’t get to it because of lack of equipment and expertise.”