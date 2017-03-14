Wienermobile relishes trip to DFW Humane Society

Photo: Workers at the DFW Humane Society and Animal Services ‘ketchup’ with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as it makes a stop in North Texas. /Photo by Joe Snell

Oscar Mayer hotdogger John Craft has been a Wienermobile driver for nearly a year now. Craft, known as “Jumbo Dog John” in hot dog circles, and fellow hotdogger Mayra Martinez (Spicy Mayor Mayra) visited the DFW Humane Society on Feb. 21 as part of their North Texas tour before heading to Oklahoma later in the month.

“A lot of companies change,” Craft said. “There’s a saying that if you’re 100 years in the business, you’re part of that 1 percent that really makes it all the way. Oscar Mayer has been around for 125 plus years.”

The impressive 11 feet high, 8 feet wide and 27 feet long rolling hotdog shaped vehicle was greeted by dogs and humane society employees, who were enthusiastic to catch a glimpse of the legendary wiener.

“It’s so iconic,” said Katie Guidice, a kennel technician at DFW Humane Society. “It’s been on TV. It’s an Oscar Mayer Weiner. It’s hard to miss. “

The Weinermobile was first proposed in 1936 as an experimental marketing vehicle in Chicago. The car was much smaller than today’s vehicle, measuring only 13 feet long and costing only $5,000 to build on a Dodge chassis. A driver actually sat on top of the hot dog while driving.

Today, over 1,500 recent college graduates apply for an opportunity to serve a one-year term as a Weinermobile hotdogger, with roughly half of that number recruited by on-campus coordinators across multiple academic majors. Craft, a hotdogger stationed in the South region, applied through email when he was a marketing student at Georgia University.

“It’s an amazing job,” Craft said. “You get a great, competitive salary, and they pay your food and housing. I would suggest to any college graduates to apply. We have alumni in our ranks that rank from CNN News associates, executives in the advertising and PR community, and writers on TV. It will really take your career in places you never thought, and it does take a zest for life.”

For Martinez, who works alongside Craft, the ability to travel initially attracted her to the opportunity.

“They personally came to my school, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, to recruit,” Martinez said. “They walked into my classroom, and I said, ‘This is my calling. I love traveling, I love meeting new people, and of course spreading a lot of smiles.’ So I ended up applying, and cutting up the mustard from there.”

The program selects twelve representatives, eight women and four men, to serve six regions: the South, West, Central, Southeast, Northwest, and Midwest. In 2008 as part of the company’s 125th anniversary, a mini-cooper Wienermobile was introduced, appropriately named Little Link.

A rigorous instructional program puts the hotdoggers through a fourteen day, 100-hour training process. Once they hit the road, each team of hotdoggers proposes their own media and events to travel to, as well as handles interactions with fans through social media.

“We pitch our own media from being on the Jay Leno show to CBS Chicago, to being on The Kidd Kraddick [Morning] Show here two months ago, to hanging out with you guys at Rambler Newspapers,” Craft said. “We help out with the community and parades, depending on what area we’re going to be in.”

Following the Wienermobile’s schedule of events is possible through their free app. The app gives users a virtual reality tour inside the car, allows users to ride shotgun and photobomb with hotdogs. In total, the hotdoggers are on the road for about 19,000 miles every six months and welcome fans to request their service.

“It is a free service, so people are more than welcome to request us,” Craft said. “It really depends what we can do. We give no guarantees. We love to give out rides when we’re in town. If you talk to the hotdoggers in person, this is our personal as well as our professional vehicle. We go to the movies in the Wienermobile. We go grocery shopping in the Wienermobile.”

Craft and Martinez both love spending a week in each new town and spreading smiles across generations.

“We want to introduce it to young and old, because I promise you when a child turns two years old, they know it’s a hot dog even if they’ve never seen the Wienermobile before,” Craft said. “To hear a little kid yell out ‘Hot Dog!’ is such a cool thing to be able to share with somebody else.”