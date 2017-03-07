World-class performance hall hosts Irving band, choir, and orchestra students

Photo: The Crockett Middle School orchestra performs on stage at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Hall /Photo by Ariel Graham

Hundreds of band, choir and orchestra students from Irving High School, along with its three feeder middle schools, Crockett Middle School, de Zavala Middle School and Austin Middle School, were invited to perform at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Hall as part of “Irving at the Meyerson”.

Attendees were gathered on Saturday, Feb. 25, to support the students in the event, which was free to the public. In addition to the numerous musical performances, artwork created by students from several Irving-area high schools was also on display. The finale also included a performance by the Irving All-City Children’s Choir.

The concert was the brainchild of Dr. Ross Grant, the Irving High School band director. Liz Grant, Ross’ wife and a retired band director herself, spoke about the event’s origins.

“It’s lots of individuals getting the chance of a lifetime to perform in a world-class performance hall for their family and friends,” Grant said. “Ross had done this in other districts, and he wanted to bring that opportunity to students in Irving. He approached the Irving Schools Foundation and applied for a grant. [The board] approved it, and they provided the funds to rent the Meyerson for the day so this could be a concert with no admission charge, in order to allow more of the community to take advantage of coming to this facility without cost.”

For many students, performing at the Meyerson proved to be their first taste of performing on a professional stage. The opportunity to share that moment with friends and family made it all the more meaningful.

“It’s really exciting, to be honest,” said Jason Guerrero, an 8th grader at Austin Middle School. “This is a big opportunity for people who haven’t been on a bigger stage. Before this, the biggest stage I ever performed on was at a high school.”

“I am just so amazed that I’m here,” said Annaka Vasquez, a 7th grader at Austin Middle School. “I didn’t think that I would have the opportunity to be here, where people that started off like me and are now professionals [perform]. It’s just amazing because one day, I can be a professional too.”

“It’s a great opportunity to show what we can do and how we can become a better band,” said Abigail Renteria, an 8th grader from Austin Middle School.

As Kim Reed, the assistant band director for Austin Middle School, was preparing to take the stage, she explained that the students have been practicing for months for the concert.

“The kids are excited about the performance,” Reed said. “I don’t think they understand quite how big the stage is, so it’s going to be very exciting for them when they get in there, but they’re definitely excited to represent Austin [Middle School] today.”

Kris Crowder, the head band director at Austin Middle School, echoed the excitement his students felt and hoped that it would be an experience his kids, and many more kids, would be able to have for years to come.

“For some of these students, this is going to be the biggest stage they’ll ever get to perform on,” Crowder said. “I’ve traveled around the U.S. playing in different halls and conducting in different places. This is going to be a fantastic opportunity for them. I’m super excited for them to get this opportunity and really hope we can keep this going for many, many years.”