Yo-Yos aren’t just for fun any more

Courtesy Photo: Val Oliver shows her yo-yo star design

The West Irving Library hosted the Science of Spin Yo-Yo Program on Saturday, March 18, as part of a series of programs for students enjoying the spring break holiday.

“I think the kids left being excited about yo-yos, but they also retained some key concepts of spin that they will take with them into their classrooms at school,” Val Oliver said.

Val Oliver began yo-yoing and top spinning at the age of six. She presented a sampling of her talents to a group of roughly 50, teaching and reinforcing concepts across all education disciplines, including social studies, language arts, art, science and math.

“Once I was an adult, I could see the value these skill toys had, not only in eye-hand coordination and physical education benefits, but in teaching science in a fun way,” Oliver said. “Students learn concepts of spin and motion easily when it is presented in a way that is meaningful to their lives. Gravity, friction, levers, planes of spin, rotational inertia, for example, once I’ve shown them that using levers is what gives their yo-yo the longest spin time, they will remember that principle and relate it to other things as they grow up.”

Abdul Hefez, a 10th grade student from Irving High, had never experienced success trying to yo-yo but he learned a lot.

“It was my first time seeing anything like it,” Abdul said. “I used to own a yo-yo but couldn’t really get it to work before, so I kind of moved on. However, the tricks and stuff that she could do with the yo-yo were incredible.”

Oliver who has judged at the Texas State, National and World championships was really impressed by the small group that was in attendance.

“I have been presenting the Science of Spin program to schools and libraries throughout Texas and the United States since 1995, and I think what stood out to me was the fact that all ages stayed engaged and were able to answer my questions as we discussed spin,” Oliver said.

Senior Librarian Debbie Brown, the event organizer, said she has seen Oliver’s program a total of six times. It has been as exciting every time, as if seen for the first time.

“She’s been here five or six times,” Brown said. “She has a website called science of spin and she also sells yo-yos. She comes [to Irving] about once a year and teaches the kids about yo-yos.

“We have a lot of STEM programs. Hers is always one of the most fun and entertaining, but it’s fun, creative, and a learning experience, which are how a lot of our children’s programs are.”

Brown added that the West Irving Library has many other programs in store for children and those in the Irving community.

“We had programs every day this week for spring break,” she said. “Monday we had a petting zoo and we had 325 people here. During the summer we will have programs every Tuesday since the kids are out of school.”