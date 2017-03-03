Young people invited to help stop distracted walking, driving

NEW YORK — In an effort to enlist young people nationwide in the battle to reduce injuries and deaths caused by distracted walking and distracted driving, The National Road Safety Foundation in collaboration with Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education and media company, have launched the Walk Safe, Drive Safe Poster Contest.

The contest invites students in grades 3 through 5 to create posters or collages that communicate the dangers of walking or driving while distracted. The creator of the winning entry will receive a $500 gift card and one runner-up from each grade will receive a $250 gift card. The winner’s teacher will get a $250 gift card and runners-up’s teachers will each receive a $100 gift card. Student entries must be submitted by a parent or teacher by April 3.

“Distraction is something that impacts pedestrians as well as drivers, and the Walk Safe, Drive Safe Contest is a major initiative to get the message to young people so they talk about it with friends and families,” said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit group that promotes traffic safety through education. “Distraction is a major factor in the more than 40,000 child pedestrian injuries and nearly 500 child pedestrian deaths in the U.S. every year. Building awareness of the causes of distraction can help reduce that terrible toll.”

The most talked-about causes of distraction involve cellphones and texting, but many things can cause a pedestrian or driver to be distracted, including various hand-held devices, games, eating or drinking, listening to music and talking with friends while walking or driving.

Contest rules, entry form, classroom activities and lessons are online at www.scholastic.com/walksafedrivesafe. The site includes a free downloadable family pledge and fact sheet. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest void where prohibited.

SOURCE National Road Safety Foundation