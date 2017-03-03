Your Local Events

North Texas Teen Book Festival

March 4, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

More than 10,000 students, parents and educators are expected to pack the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas for the massive event. Part of the festival’s keynote panel of authors is R.L. Stine, the author of“Goosebumps,” the acclaimed series known all over the world. Also among the authors set to attend, Chris Grabenstein“Welcome to Wonderland” series, Jason Reynolds “Ghost” and Maggie Stiefvater“Raven Cycle” series.

Blood Drive At Irving Mall

March 4-5, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Carter Blood Care invites shoppers to roll up their sleeves and help save lives by donating blood at Irving Mall, Dallas County’s leading family shopping destination. Carter Blood Care provides life-saving resources to local hospitals in regional communities by supplying high quality products and services, a willingness to educated donors and blood drive coordinators, strength in industry expertise and a passion for saving lives.

Irving Mall (Entrance 4 next to Los Lupes Restaurant), 3880 Irving Mall Care, Irving.

Irving Heritage House

March 5, 3pm to 5pm

The Irving Heritage House, located at 303 South O’Connor, will be open. Admission is free and docent led tours are offered at 3pm and 4pm. Built in 1912, this Recorded Texas Historic Landmark provides a glimpse of one of Irving’s early families and their home.

Pot Luck Kickoff Dinner

March 6, 6:30pm

The Entertainment Series of Irving is about to kick off its 2017-2018 season with their annual Pot Luck Kickoff Dinner at Senter East Building, 228 Chamberlain (off Senter Valley) in Irving.

This longstanding Irving Arts program has provided great musical entertainment for the family for over 60 years and is currently looking for help with ticket sales for their upcoming season. If you are interested in helping with this effort, or helping in general, you are invited to attend this potluck dinner, meet the members of the ESI board, and learn more about the new season which will begin in October of 2017. Please call 972-252-3838 for a reservation.

TAKS Exit-Level Retest

March 6-9

Individuals who are no longer enrolled in a Texas public school who have TAKS as a graduation requirement and who have not previously passed all sections of the TAKS, but have met all other graduation requirements, may retake the section(s) not passed online at Barbara Cardwell Career Preparatory Center (101 Union Bower Road, Irving, TX 75061) on the testing dates below:

Monday, March 6 – ELA

Tuesday, March 7 – Mathematics

Wednesday, March 8 – Science

Thursday, March 9 – Social Studies

Examinees can register on site the day of testing, if there is space. Questions concerning out-of-school examinee testing should be directed to the Texas Education Agency, Division of Student Assessment, at 512-463-9536, or Irving ISD Department of Planning, Evaluation and Research at 972-600-5085.