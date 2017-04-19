Author discusses “The Lemonade War”

Jacqueline Davies, author of “The Lemonade War,” paid a visit to young readers at the West Irving Library on Tuesday, April 4.

Davies’ visit was part of the Irving Reads program, which started on April 3 and continues through April 21. During the program, elementary students in Irving ISD, as well as across Texas, will read the story with their families.

“All kids, kindergarten through 5th grade, received a copy of ‘The Lemonade War,’” said Renee Newry, librarian at Brandenburg Elementary. “For three weeks, we are encouraging families to read the book together as a family. Each school does different activities throughout the weeks to celebrate Irving Reads and ‘The Lemonade War.’”

“The Lemonade War” tells the story of Evan and Jessie, two siblings who set up rival lemonade stands and make a bet as to who can make the most money. Davies explained that the idea came to her after witnessing her own lemonade war.

“I got the idea when [my two sons] Sam and Henry got into a fight about a lemonade stand,” Davies said. “Henry had a friend over and they were having a lemonade stand. Sam had a friend over, and he came over to Henry’s stand and said, ‘Hey Henry, you want some help?’ But Sam said no.

“I was standing at the door watching them, and all of a sudden, I heard Sam say, ‘Fine. If you won’t let us be part of your lemonade stand, we’re just gonna make our own on the other side of the street, and we’re gonna take all your business away from you.’ When I heard that, I thought, ‘This is going to be a lemonade WAR. Hey! That’s a good title for a book!’”

Davies went on to say that because the book was so popular, and so many people wanted to know what happened after the book ended, that she decided to write a sequel: “The Lemonade Crime” and eventually the rest of the Lemonade Series.

Davies is the author of several award-winning books for young readers, including “Where the Ground Meets the Sky,” and “The House Takes a Vacation.” During her visit, she talked about her writing process.

“I would ask myself, ‘Who’s my main character?’ and ‘What does my main character want?’ and ‘What’s the thing that’s keeping my main character from getting whatever he or she wants?’” Davies said. “So: main character, motivation and problem. That’s what I have to figure out before writing a story.”

Cynthia Whisennand, school librarian for F.M. Gilbert Elementary School, said the Irving Reads program has been a big success in getting children excited about reading.

“Some of the children don’t wait to read one chapter a night,” Whisennand said. “They read the whole book, and then they start over with their families and read chapter by chapter.

“Plus, every school also gets a set of CDs and audiobooks. If a parent isn’t reading to their child, or the child wants to hear the book again, they can either play it in the cafeteria, play it in the gym or play it in the library. Everyone gets to participate, either visually or auditory.”

Newry added that getting students’ families involved has also helped encourage kids to read more.

“I think the important thing is encouraging families to read together,” Newry said. “That time that they have to share the books and share the stories and the fun of reading aloud together, it just rekindles that love of reading for students.”