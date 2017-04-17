Car care clinics to address check engine light

Arlington, Texas – When that dreaded check engine light comes on, your mind inevitably races as numerous questions start flowing through your head.

What does it mean?

How serious is it?

Can I still drive my car?

How much will it cost to fix?

You can get these and other questions answered at one of seven Car Care Clinics planned throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area in April. The North Central Texas Council of Governments partners with local automobile repair shops each year to help motorists address issues related to their vehicles. This is the second year for the clinics to focus on the check engine light.

When a vehicle’s check engine light turns on, there may be an issue that could negatively impact its emissions. Vehicles with check engine lights illuminated cannot pass the emissions portion of the State inspection. That means they cannot be registered.

These free clinics will provide drivers with an opportunity to talk to a technician about what may be causing the check engine light to come on and what may be required to fix the problem. Some vehicle owners may qualify for assistance with emissions repairs, if they meet certain income requirements.

A NCTCOG staff member will be on hand at each clinic to explain the AirCheckTexas Drive a Clean Machine Program, which will allow qualifying motorists to get their vehicles repaired for as little as a $30 copay so they can pass the emissions inspection.

Income requirements for the program are available at www.nctcog.org/airchecktexas. A family of four earning $73,800 or less, for example, is eligible for a repair voucher worth up to $600. Recipients’ vehicles must also meet certain conditions.

AirCheckTexas is one of many successful programs credited with helping the region improve its air quality over the past several years. Ten Dallas-Fort Worth area counties are in nonattainment for ozone pollution and are working toward compliance with the federal government’s standard.

Scheduled Car Care Clinics:

April 8, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Rick and Ray’s Auto Plaza, 2425 Cullen St Fort Worth, TX 76107

April 8, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Kwik Kar Auto Service & Repair, 1820 Brown Blvd. Arlington, TX 76006

April 12, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Christian Brothers Automotive, 156 Interstate Highway 20 West, Weatherford, TX 76086

April 19, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Burdick Auto Solutions, 210 E. Erwin Ave., McKinney, TX 75069

April 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Heller Automotive, 3104 S. Rigsbee Drive, Plano, TX 75074

April 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Castrol Express Car Service, 240 E. Ovilla Road, Red Oak, TX 75154

April 29, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Starkey Service Center, 18 W. Davis St., Dallas, TX 75208.

Dates, times and locations are subject to change. For more information and to confirm the details of the clinic near you, visit www.NTXCarCare.org. You may also email questions to NTXCarCare@nctcog.org, or call 817-704-5697.

SOURCE North Central Texas Council of Governments