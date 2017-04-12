de Zavala students sweep winners circle in IPD poster contest

The Irving City Council recognized three de Zavala Middle School students for winning the police department’s poster design contest at its meeting March 23.

Each student received a gift card, shook the mayor’s hand and gave a short speech.

Pictured are (front row from left) de Zavala Middle School art teacher Lora Smith, third-place winner Dayanara Limon, second-place winner Bianca Hernandez, first-place winner Sebastian Marrero, (back row from left) Irving ISD Assistant Director of Fine Arts Gayla Lawrence, de Zavala Principal Anika Horgan and representatives of Irving Police Department.

SOURCE Irving ISD