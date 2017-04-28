Destination Imagination goes global

Six Destination Imagination teams represented Irving ISD at the state tournament in Lubbock. Students from Singley Academy, Johnston Elementary, and Travis, Houston and Johnson middle schools competed, showcasing their unique solutions to academic challenges in the areas of STEM, fine arts, improv and project outreach.

Travis’ “In it Together” team placed fifth in the engineering category, while Johnston’s “We Fell Up the Stairs” team placed fifth in the improvisational category. Both teams will head to Global Finals in Knoxville, Tenn., May 24-27. The international event will feature the tournament, interactive exhibits and skills workshops for approximately 1,400 student teams from nearly 15 countries. Pictured at top are (from left) Tristyn Hobbs-White, Tyler Littleton, Landry Childress, Haylee Sanchez, faculty co-manager Mary Surber, Moises Ramirez, Rylee Williams, Laniya Bell and faculty team manager Erin O’Connor from Johnston. Below are Andrea Viehweg and Elle Caldon from Travis; not pictured are faculty team mangers Julia Clowacki and Pia Pulido. SOURCE Irving ISD