Don’t Miss these Local Events!

Irving Concert Series

April 14, 7 to 8:45 p.m.

The Irving Concert Series will highlight several genres with a New Orleans influence including jazz, big brass, Cajun and more. Food vendors will serve up dishes with flavors straight from NOLA.

All shows and are held at the Whistlestop Plaza, 123 W. Irving Blvd., Irving, TX 75060. Admission and parking are free. Seating is not provided, visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Outside food and beverages are allowed. Mardi Gras beads will also be passed out, while supplies last.

April 14, The N’awlins Gumbo Kings.

Easter Eggstravaganza

April 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Easter Eggstravaganza at First Baptist Church in Irving (403 S. Main Street). Free event! Fun for the whole family! Easter egg hunt, games, bounce house, caricature artist, music, food, and more! www.firstirving.org

Friends of the Coppell Public Library

The Friends of the Coppell Public Library are seeking donations of gently used books, movies, magazines, etc. for their upcoming BIG Book Sale. Donations may be delivered to the Cozby Library and Community Commons, 177 N. Heartz Rd. Coppell, Texas. Receipts are available for tax deductions. The BIG Book Sale will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Members of the Friends of the Coppell Public Library may shop early beginning at 9 a.m.

For more information, please call 972-304-3658, stop by the Information Desk, or email library@coppelltx.gov.

Annual CozbyCon Art Contest

April 1 – April 30

The 7th annual CozbyCon Art Contest at the Cozby Library and Community Commons is open to any student in grades K – 12. Art submissions will be accepted at the Library’s Information Desk or via email at cozbyprograms@coppelltx.gov through Sunday, April 30. Artwork submission forms and guidelines are now available via the library website, http://coppelltx.gov/library, and at the Library Information Desk.

Createria Studios is sponsoring prizes and will be judging the contest. Prizes will be awarded to the winning artwork in each of four grade categories: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Winners will be announced at CozbyCon (the library’s anime/comic/fandom convention) on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 12 – 4 p.m.

The Cozby Library and Community Commons is located at 177 N. Heartz Rd. Coppell, Texas. For more information, please call 972-304-3658.