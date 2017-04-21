Don’t Miss these Local Events!

Coffee with a Cop

April 22, 9 AM - 11 AM

Come out for a free cup of coffee and meet your local police officers. It is a perfect time to discuss any nonemergency issues you might be experiencing at McDonald’s, 5220 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063.

Canal Fest

April 22, 2 to 8 p.m.

The event is returning to the Mandalay Canal in Las Colinas. Music is a big part of Canal Fest, and this year’s lineup includes Jenna McDaniel, Jonathan Fox Band, King David Band and Love & Happiness, performing a variety of music including Top 40, country, jazz and R&B. But the beats do not end there. The Musicians’ Corner, along the south side of the canal, will feature Zach Coffey, Joel Cross and Molly Ray Rockwell.

Concert Series 4 Kids

April 27, 10 am

The music of Mister G is just half the fun, the event has so much more going on. Before the show starts kids can check out the playground and participate in a craft activity. There will be a concession stand available; however, outside food and drinks are allowed. Covered seating is limited, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Admission and parking are free.

Minority Women/Business Vendor Workshop

April 27, 5:30 p.m.

Representatives from key City of Irving departments including Capital Improvements, Building Services, and Parks and Recreation will discuss the various types of goods and services contracts they require and the bidding process. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions during the presentations.

Workshop registration is scheduled Irving City Hall, First Floor Council Conference Room, 825 W. Irving Blvd. MWBE administrators will begin presentations at 6 p.m.

The city encourages all interested to attend and to RSVP with Deborah McVean, MWBE program administrator, (972) 721-3753 or dmcvean@cityofirving.org.

Heritage Society 13th Annual Fish Fry

April 28, 5 – 7 p.m.

The Irving Heritage Society’s Annual Fish Fry will be held at Heritage Park, 2nd and Main Street. Past guests have put their “seal of approval” on this delicious meal and fun evening. The event will include a silent auction of cakes as well. Fish fry tickets are $12.50 in advance or $15 at the gate. Tickets for children 3-8 years are $5. Children 2 years and under are free. Advance tickets are available at Big State Fountain and Grill at Main/Irving Blvd., the Mustang Museum at Williams Square, from Heritage Society board members, or by calling 972-252-3838.

Visitors are always welcomed at Heritage Society events. See the website www.irvingheritage.com for more information on this as well as other upcoming activities or call 972-252-3838.

Irving Concert Series

April 28, 7 to 8:45 p.m.

The Irving Concert Series will highlight several genres with a New Orleans influence including jazz, big brass, Cajun and more. Food vendors will serve up dishes with flavors straight from NOLA.

All shows and are held at the Whistlestop Plaza, 123 W. Irving Blvd., Irving, TX 75060. Admission and parking are free. Seating is not provided, visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Outside food and beverages are allowed. Mardi Gras beads will also be passed out, while supplies last.