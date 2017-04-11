Great Hearts student competes on “Chopped Junior”

Great Hearts Irving’s 7th grade student, Yashica Nabar, was a contestant on the nationally syndicated show “Chopped Junior”. The episode aired on the Food Network on Wednesday, March 1. During the show, four young contestants are given a surprise basket of ingredients to prepare an appetizer, entree and dessert for celebrity judges. The judges critique every plate, and one chef is eliminated after each round.

Yashica’s love of cooking began at just six years old when she started helping out in her family’s kitchen. She enjoyed everything from mixing to stirring and eventually started grilling and baking up delicious dishes for her family. She loves to make a variety of fusion dishes that combine her favorite Indian, Mexican, Chinese, Italian and traditional American foods. But her all-time favorite dish is making crunchy and flavorful Hawaiian tacos.

Her time and talent in the kitchen inspired her to apply and audition to be on “Chopped Junior”. Every year, thousands of hopefuls apply to be on this show, so they must have been pretty impressed when they saw Yashica’s audition tape. During the nearly five-month audition process, Yashica was interviewed by a casting producer, culinary specialists and production marketing managers, and tested on her verbal and culinary communication skills. Her portion of the show was taped in two different studios in Manhattan, NY.

The outcome of Yashica’s episode revealed that she was “chopped” that is, eliminated after the appetizer round, but considering she beat out hundreds of young culinary masterminds who applied to compete, in our opinion she’s already a winner.

SOURCE Great Hearts