Ground is finally broken on a convention center hotel

Photo: Mayor Beth Van Duyne and officials involved in the Westin Irving Convention Center Las Colinas Hotel break ground at the $113 million headquarter hotel, set to open late next year. /Photo by John Starkey

Maura Gast was certain that for years, outsiders of the Irving Convention Center hotel project thought the city was hallucinating about building a headquarter hotel.

Speaking in front of a budding entertainment district backdrop that includes the Irving Convention Center and upcoming Music Factory, the Executive Director of the Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau was happy to put those hallucinations to rest.

“Some of you have heard me mention before that the difference between a vision and a hallucination is the number of people who see it,” Gast said. “While I know there have been many times these past several years when people probably were certain we were hallucinating about this project ever coming together, it becomes crystal clear today that there was indeed a vision and that many others saw it as well.”

Gast, along with a number of leading city and business officials, gathered on Monday, March 27 to be a part of the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel’s official groundbreaking ceremony.

“The whole purpose of this hotel is to capture a lot of the convention business that we’re missing right now because we don’t have a headquartered hotel,” city manager Chris Hillman said. “Larger conventions are looking for guaranteed hotel rates, and we can now manage that by having this headquartered hotel here with that public-private partnership.”

The 350-room hotel, located at 400 West Las Colinas Blvd, will cost $113 million and is slated to open in late 2018. BOKA Powell serves as the architecture firm, and Austin Commercial, LP will act as general contractor. As part of the project, the city will fund 16,000 square feet of meeting space and an 840-space parking garage.

Discussions for the headquarter hotel began as early as 1999 as the city noticed a lag in Irving hotel bookings during weekends as well as missed large-event hosting opportunities by the Convention Center.

“In these last six years and change, as well as we’ve done flying solo, we have missed out on a lot of opportunities because the work on this project wasn’t yet done,” Gast said. “Those have totaled 194,825 room nights. And with an Irving hotel guest spending an average of $344 dollars a day, that’s well over $67 million of missed opportunity.”

In 2014 during Hillman’s first week in office, the city council made the decision to end the agreement they had with their hotel developer.

“There have been so many stops and starts,” Hillman said. “When I arrived in 2014, the city literally just ended its relationship with the previous developer. So what we did is we paused, we took a step back, and we brought in a very important individual Grove Moffat.”

Under Moffat’s guidance, the city decided against immediately reissuing another RFP (Request For Proposal) and instead took the next six months to develop a business model.

“We took six months, got a good understanding of what it was going to take for the developer to be successful, the city to be successful, and at the end of that six months we then went out with a brand new RFP,” Hillman said.

That new RFP process helped the city identify Garfield Public/Private LLC as their developer of choice.

“With the 20 or so hotels our company has financed and developed nationwide over the years, this one is really special to us,” said Greg Garfield, President of Garfield Public/Private LLC. “It’s about a 20-minute drive from our headquarters. We’re going to take extra pride in our work here because as far as we’re concerned, it’s a hometown project.”

Incorporating Garfield Public/Private LLC along with finalizing a public-private partnership business model are the decisions Hillman credits with helping to get the ball rolling toward the finish line, but there were still large financing hurdles the city needed to cross.

“Mike Morrison came to me and said we’re waiting for the Chinese at one point in time,” Hillman said. “That’s when you just go, ‘Huh? What do the Chinese have to do with this?’ That was part of the process of the Marriott buyout with the Westin brand. That’s how complicated and intricate this entire process ended up being.”

The Marriott buyout of Starwood Hotels, announced in late 2015, was one of a number of deals that took place over the next two years, including bringing on financial partners Preston Hollow Capital and owner/tenant Provident Group-Irving Properties LLC.

Mayor Beth Van Duyne credits a supportive city council with helping push the initiative forward.

“We weren’t joking when we said we had 9-0 votes over and over again,” Mayor Van Duyne said. “To some of you who live here, you know that doesn’t happen all the time. I am so proud to be able to stand here today and say that we were able to do it. I can’t wait until, we are not just standing on dirt but standing on carpet or tile or marble or whatever you decide to put in the lobby, that we’re here and we’re having our ribbon cutting.”

The hotel is the third leg in the recent development of an entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center, which opened in 2011, and the Music Factory, which is set to open on Labor Day weekend. There are over 30 hotels within a five mile radius of the convention center.

“We know this development will be transformative,” Garfield said. “Not just a source of community pride, entertainment, and amenities, but also an economic development engine driving visitation and visitor spending to Irving, generating jobs, and spurring additional private investment in Irving and Las Colinas for generations.”