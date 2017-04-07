Horse races, music, fun make TexasFest memorable

Photo: Diana Pfaff (left) and Kass Prince enjoy the TexasFest’s inaugural Stick Horse Race. / Photo by John Starkey

When Cindy Schamp went to her first TexasFest, it was hosted at Eddie Deen’s Ranch in Dallas. The current President at Baylor Medical Center at Irving was new to Texas, and friends told her to come in jeans and cowboy boots.

“I thought, ‘Are they going to pull a trick on me? Am I like the new hospital president who shows up in the wrong clothes,’” Schamp said.

She eventually attended and has been back every year since. This year, she joined hundreds of other local and regional leaders to help support the Irving Healthcare Foundation on Saturday, March 25.

Presented at Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie, the event marked the 38th year of the festival. Fran and James Cassels chaired the Fest, and Tom Trotter acted as Sponsorship Chair. This year’s event brought in nearly $226,000.

“[TexasFest] is one of the, if not the, longest standing community events in the city,” said John Drake, President of the Irving Healthcare Foundation. “It’s people who believe in helping get the hospital started, coming together to celebrate that achievement. People went door to door to raise money for that hospital. Irving as a community is very proud of it and have every right to be.”

The TexasFest began in 1980 when Pat Carnell was President of the Foundation. The first Fest was held at the Texas Stadium Club, raising $50,000. Now 38 years later, the gross total across all TexasFests is more than $11 million, and it has helped the Irving Healthcare Foundation’s staff to raise $33 million more.

“My joy has just been building on what Pat did,” said Drake, who has been President of the Foundation since 2000. “I think we have been able to raise even more money and also to grant even more money. Money in the bank is not helping anybody. To me, the point is to raise it, to grant it, and then to tell the donors exactly what you did with it.”

The Irving Healthcare Foundation, founded in 1977, helps support safe, quality, compassionate healthcare.

“Our vision is a healthier Irving, Coppell, and Grand Prairie,” Drake said. “They’re not just words in a statement, that’s really what we believe.”

According to Drake, the people who founded the foundation were visionaries for creating the group as a public foundation, because that allowed the group to raise money not exclusively for the hospital but anything healthcare related.

Three years after the foundation’s inception, the TexasFest began. Specialty sponsor Mazon Associates co-founder Helma Mazon recalls the early days of event.

“We’ve been involved with the hospital and the foundation for years,” Mazon said. “I think the first [TexasFest] I went to, Charlie Pride was the entertainment. We had it in a tent at the Four Seasons and about the time Charlie was supposed to perform, one of those May thunderstorms came and blew everything around, and he still performed.”

GRAND STICK HORSE RACE

Minutes before the final heat of the Grand Stick Horse Race was about to begin, Helma Mazon still had not bought a single raffle ticket. The race pitted six decorated stick horses against each other. Each horse moved forward when their assigned number was called following a roll of the dice.

Helma’s daughter Lisa Hultz was entered as a contestant and Helma wanted to buy tickets to support her daughter bthad left her bidding information at her table. A foundation member quickly rushed to her table to find her number and she was able to buy $100 in raffle tickets moments before the race began.

Hultz and her horse would go on to win the race, and Mazon’s name was called soon after as having won the raffle. Mazon, who is the outgoing chairman of the hospital board, has previously served on the foundation board.

The Grand Stick Horse Race followed a live auction that included trips to Puerto Vallarta, New Mexico, and Telluride.

SENIOR VAN

For more than 20 years, volunteers have been transporting senior-age patients to the north and south Irving campuses of the hospital, but according to Drake, the program’s two vans are starting to see wear and tear.

The foundation had a challenge grant from the Senior Van volunteers, a group responsible for transporting seniors in need to scheduled healthcare appointments. The volunteers announced they would strongly consider matching $12,500 if the foundation could raise that much in the live auction, which the foundation was able to do. Now, it seems likely a new $25,000 senior van will allow the foundation to replace their two worn down models.

“We have been able to meet that match,” Drake said. “So between the two trade-ins and the $25,000, they’ll be able to purchase a new mini-van and get back out there on the roads more reliably and pick up more people in Irving, Coppell, and Grand Prairie.”

PAT CARNELL AWARD

In honor of the Irving Healthcare Foundation celebrating its 40th anniversary, this year saw the introduction of the Pat Carnell Award, named after the foundation’s first president.

Carnell was on hand to present the inaugural award to the event’s Sponsorship Chair, Tom Trotter. Trotter, who led a sponsorship team in raising $165,000, single-handedly brought in $60,000.

“We used to give out several different awards, and we decided to combine all of those attributes into one,” Irving Healthcare Foundation Senior Foundation Officer and Event Coordinator Laura Manning said. “Since Pat Carnell was the first president of the Irving Healthcare Foundation, we thought it was fitting to name it the Pat Cornell Award just to represent her and everything she did for this foundation.”

Board members are allowed to nominate anyone except for members that are on the nominating committee through secret ballots.

Next year’s event will take place at the Irving Convention Center on April 14.