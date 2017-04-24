Irving-based bank among best companies to work for in Texas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), an Irving-based wholesale bank owned by its approximately 850 member financial institutions, was named as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas according to the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, coming in at No. 31 for mid-size companies.

This is the first year FHLB Dallas competed in the competition. Created by Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group, the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program recognizes outstanding places of employment and gathers candid feedback from companies and its employees on areas such as benefits, workplace policies, corporate culture, demographics, availability of resources and employee engagement.

“This honor is a direct reflection of the investments we have made in building our learning and growth-based culture. From a strong emphasis on training and development to investing in technology that makes it easier for employees to do their jobs, we are committed to sustaining an atmosphere where employees can do their best work,” said FHLB Dallas President and CEO Sanjay K. Bhasin.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLB System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $58.2 billion as of December 31, 2016, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 850 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

