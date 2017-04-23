Irving ISD celebrates Career and Technical Education program

Irving ISD students shared their educational successes at the ISD Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department Celebration of Excellence presented at the Jack E. Singley Academy on Wednesday, March 22.

CTE, also known as “Signature Studies” in Irving ISD, provides high school students with a unique curriculum based around their chosen career. Students can take courses in a number of fields, from law enforcement and business to culinary arts and video game design, while receiving real-world experience and certifications to aid them in their career and/or college pursuits.

“Signature Studies provides each student with an opportunity to focus on a career pathway of their choice,” said Shawn Blessing, director of the CTE department. “Each program is designed by students with the academic, technical and soft skills necessary for success in a globally competitive workforce. Each Signature Studies program promotes personal challenge through engaging real-world projects, which integrate academics with technical skill attainment. The focus of every program is to prepare students for high demand careers by providing an opportunity to be part of a small learning community with students who also share similar goals.”

The Celebration of Excellence was held to not only showcase the program, but also to thank the local businesses and organizations that are involved and help support it. Several awards were handed out in recognition of the roles these organizations play. Supporter Awards were given to Citi Foundation, Credit Union of Texas, Fluor, Goldman Sachs, Irving Schools Foundation, JourneyEd, North Lake College and TEXO. Exploring, the youth career counseling service, received the Business Partner of the Year award. The Hotel Association received Non-Profit Partner of the Year. El Centro College received the Post-Secondary Partner of the Year.

David Meierotto, campus director of the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, accepted the Signature Award on the Aviation Institute’s behalf.

“A lot of folks are not looking at hands-on industry as a career path,” Meierotto said. “It’s always known that you go to college, and college is automatically thought of as being four-year. It’s not necessarily the case. Individuals that love and want to work with their hands can find a career path that will pay them very well. It’s a great way for us as a school, and in the community, if we can reinvest in tomorrow’s youth and tomorrow’s future leaders and let them know that working with your hands is a good opportunity.”

However, the main focus of the celebration was the Signature Studies students themselves. Many students came forward during the event to speak about their experiences with Signature Studies and how it made an impact on their lives. Haley Stripling has been in the Fire Technology program at Singley Academy for three years. Thanks to her experiences in the Signature Studies program, she feels confident in pursuing her dream of being a firefighter.

“We learned so much when we went to Tarrant County College to be a part of the search and rescue they did,” Stripling said. “We brought what we learned back, and we actually practice it all the time. That’s going to get us ready when we go into the service. This is going to get me one step closer to college and what I really want to do. When I go into college, I’m ready for whatever comes at me. I’m ready to go into the buildings, and I’m ready to save people and animals and whatever else may be in there.”

Hamza Abdallah is a student in the Homeland Security program at Singley. Being part of the Signature Studies program provided him with valuable skills for not only his future career, but for his daily life as well.

“We are taught to be confident in every decision we make,” Abdallah said. “A quick and swift decision in this line of work can potentially save my life and save the lives of others.

“We are taught analytic skills, taking the minute details of everything and making a larger picture, which can be implemented in crime scene investigation. We’re taught management skills, working under pressure in the heat of the moment, maintaining a heated situation and gaining control of a situation is imperative to controlling everything that we do. All of these characteristics that I’ve learned here will help me and place me at an advantage in the future.”