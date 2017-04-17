Irving ISD rejects “safe zone for learning”

The Irving Independent School District (IISD) school board rejected a resolution regarding the board’s commitment to a safe zone for learning, at their school board meeting held Monday, March 27.

School board member Nell Anne Hunt brought the resolution forward, which aimed to “create the safest possible environment for its students and employees, providing them the foundation needed to learn free of insecurity and fear for all its employees, students and their families, regardless of immigration status.”

“The resolution I am bringing forward tonight is not a political statement, but one of conscience,” said Hunt, addressing the school board. “For all the years I’ve served on the Irving Board of Trustees, our board has remained united on the two most important jobs we have, which are one, to keep our children safe, and two, to make sure that every student is valued and led to academic success.

“The threat of deportation across our country has caused us to need to assure our immigrant families that we value them still and will provide safety in our schools, that we’ll make sure they continue to be welcomed and safe insofar as we can.”

A.D Jenkins made the motion to second the vote, but also brought forward an amendment to the resolution. He requested that the last sentence be changed to, “free of insecurity and fear for all its employees, students and their families while on school property, regardless of immigration status.”

Jenkins explained that he had spoken to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to learn more about what authority they have over schools.

“Schools are designated as ‘sensitive locations’ by ICE, which means the agency will generally avoid law enforcement actions in schools so that students can participate in educational activities without fear or hesitation,” Jenkins said. “ICE may, however, engage in immigration activities at school under limited circumstances, including circumstances necessitating immediate action.”

Jenkins added that if the distinction was made that students would be protected while on school grounds, then he would agree to the resolution.

“[Students will be safe] while they’re on school campuses, activities, maybe school bus stops,” Jenkins said. “But outside of that, I don’t feel that’s something we can govern or have anything to do with. If I’m going to approve something like this and put my name on it, I want it to be right, and I want it to be stated more accurately.”

Hunt agreed to the amendment, but there was opposition from other school board members. Randy Necessary brought up the 1982 Supreme Court case Plyler vs. Doe, which essentially guaranteed that children between the ages of 6 and 21, regardless of immigration status, would receive an education in this country. He also brought up that the school district’s policy manual also addresses immigration and the resolution was therefore unnecessary.

“In our policy manual here within the district, we speak to immigration,” Necessary said. “It says in our policy manuals that we will educate kids in our district, and they will not be denied their education. I think that many times when people speak about these things, they omit going in and looking at some of our policies and some of the actions we’ve taken to protect our kids. I would suggest that in the future, if you would like to speak to some of these things, go investigate them. Look at what’s already in our policy manuals.”

Board member Randy Stipes also agreed that the resolution was not needed, and he would not support it.

“There is absolutely nothing substantial in this document to differentiate it from our district policy,” Stipes said. “There’s nothing relevant in the document to differentiate it from our district policy. We have an obligation to educate our children in a safe environment, and we do that.”

Dr. Stephen Jones, president of the school board, also weighed in, listing off a number of policies that already addressed immigration issues, many of which were updated in the last year.

“This body does not have any legal authority over immigration; that is a federal issue,” Dr. Jones said. “The Irving Independent School District Board of Trustees does not have any say over ICE or immigration issues. But we are committed to each and every one of the 35,860 children that come through our doors each day.”

The resolution failed by a vote of 4-2, with board member Dinesh Mali abstaining. Nell Anne Hunt and A.D. Jenkins voted in favor of the resolution, while Dr. Steven Jones, Larry Stipes, Randy Necessary and Randy Randle voted against. While Hunt was disappointed with the outcome, she does not plan to bring the resolution back before the board.

“I made my case and they rejected it, so we’ll just keep moving forward.” Hunt said.