Kids play bubble soccer at Mustang Park

Ten inflatable bubbles, two teams, unlimited laughter and multiple collisions between happy kids filled a fun afternoon.

These were some of the elements that made up the Mustang Park Recreational Center’s second annual Bubble Soccer game on Friday, March 24.

Teens and tweens, 10-14, were invited to play, eat and mingle with friends while improving their health. Recreational Specialist Andreas Ramierz took the opportunity to recognize the program is going and growing.

“This is the second time we did bubble soccer,” Ramierz said. “The first time was a big hit. The kids really enjoyed it, so we thought we’d bring it back. We had a pretty good crowd today, bigger than last year.

“We had programs for the Middle School Series, but it was mainly dinner and a movie. We wanted to have them interact and do something a little more active. We did research and looked at different trends that were popular that kids love to do. Then we as a staff began bouncing ideas off of each other. We all agreed on bubble soccer.”

Not only did the kids play five on five bubble soccer with each game lasting five minutes long, they also played other games. One game in particular they created themselves.

“They also played Sharks and Minnows,” said Terrance Woodson, who started out doing events with Bubble Soccer USA before becoming owner of the company. “The same as you play in the swimming pool, but you have to get knocked over in order to become a shark. We came up with this new game; they call it Capture the King. Each team has to protect their king. The first team to knock down the other team’s king wins.”

Bubble soccer gives those children who might not be athletically talented a chance to compete.

“I enjoy seeing the kids happy about bubble soccer,” Woodson said. “You can have kids who might not be athletic, might not get a chance to participate in many sports but will end up loving this. For example, there might be that big kid who doesn’t get to play basketball or other sports because he can’t really shoot, or throw a ball, but he can dodge at his friends. He’s the type of kid who loves it here. There are a lot of different options for kids, and they seem to really have fun doing it.”

Mahya Hemani (10) attends Las Colinas Elementary. As soon as she stepped into the bubble, she immediately remembered that she was built Ford tough, so she didn’t dodge challengers.

“I was like, ‘oh yeah,’” Mahya said with excitement. “It felt good to knock the other kids down but not once did they knock me down. They couldn’t knock me down because I was pretty balanced. I liked bouncing and hitting the other teams. The most challenging part was not being able to see the ball because the bubble was so big, but I didn’t give up. I really could only use my leg strength. Once I got the hang of it, I was able to help my team progress.”

The next Middle School Series will be in the fall, where Ramirez and her staff will provide an escape room activity.

“Back in January we did an escape room with a Riddle Batman theme,” Ramirez said. “We made a whole room out of it, where the kids had to solve riddles and locks. It was a good time, and we want to bring it back this fall. We aren’t too sure what the theme will be yet, but we do hope to have a great outcome.”