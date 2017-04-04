Local Events

Irving Residents Meet Your Candidates

April 4, 7pm

East Buffet, 4023 W. Airport Frwy, Irving, TX 75062

Meet Your Candidates for:

Mayor

City Council

School Boards

Hosted by Irving Democratic Women

Blood Drive

April 5, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, 400 E Airport Freeway in Irving. Donating blood is a simple wayto make a profound difference in the lives of patients.

Blood Drive

April 6, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood at Victory Place at Coppell, 550 N Denton Tap Rd in Coppell. Donating blood is a simple way to make a profound difference in the lives of patients.