Local Events

Irving Residents Meet Your Candidates
April 4, 7pm
East Buffet, 4023 W. Airport Frwy, Irving, TX 75062
Meet Your Candidates for:
Mayor
City Council
School Boards
Hosted by Irving Democratic Women
Blood Drive
April 5, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, 400 E Airport Freeway in Irving. Donating blood is a simple wayto make a profound difference in the lives of patients.
Blood Drive
April 6, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood at Victory Place at Coppell, 550 N Denton Tap Rd in Coppell. Donating blood is a simple way to make a profound difference in the lives of patients.