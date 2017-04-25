Local heroes honored with hamburgers

The Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC) hosted its second annual Irving’s Big Heroes Service Appreciation Day in the parking lot of Irving Police Headquarters on Friday, April 7. The event celebrated the work of first responders from the Irving Police Department and Irving Fire Department.

“We want to thank all the police officers, firemen, and EMTs for what they do for the community,” said Maryann Kellem, president of the IHCC. “We want to thank them for putting their lives on the line for us every day. We wanted to bring them out so the community could come out and support them. It’s about the community.”

During the event, volunteers prepared and served hundreds of hamburgers to everyone who attended. Food was also taken to on-duty members of the police and fire departments. Doves were released in memory of the fallen members of the Irving Police and Fire Departments.

“It means a lot,” said Captain Jonathan Timpf of the Irving Police Department. “It’s really an encouraging thing for the Chamber and all their corporate sponsors that have donated to have come out. The volume of volunteers just shows a lot for support for the police department and what they do in the community.”

Kellem stressed the importance of having the event for the first responders.

“The special thing about today is that we honored our fallen heroes,” Kellem said. “We talked about those that have lost their lives in the line of duty and honored the six fallen heroes that died in Irving.

“We had two of their families present today. It was very meaningful to them that we took time to remember their loved ones. It was very touching. There were tears, and the release of doves brought more tears, so I think that was key today.”