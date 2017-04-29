MacAdemics teams win regional titles, state bids

MacArthur High School students recently won three regional championships and 13 state bids at regional competition at the University of Texas Arlington. In addition, students Obed De la Cruz and Ronaldo Carbone qualified for state in two events. The state qualifiers are as follows:
Current Issues and Events – REGIONAL CHAMPIONS
Obed De la Cruz – INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION
Sam Dennehy – Individual Fifth Place
Nikhil Arora
Ronaldo Carbone
Spelling and Vocabulary – REGIONAL CHAMPIONS
Obed De la Cruz – Individual Fifth Place
Kyle Ikpatt – Individual Sixth Place
Ronaldo Carbone
Katherine Parks
Social Studies – REGIONAL CHAMPIONS
Miles Brownlee – Second Place Individual
Charles Salazar – Third Place Individual
Daniel Earley – Fourth Place Individual
Xavier Alvarez
Calculator Applications
Katherine Kim – Individual Third Place.
SOURCE Irving ISD