MacAdemics teams win regional titles, state bids

MacArthur High School students recently won three regional championships and 13 state bids at regional competition at the University of Texas Arlington. In addition, students Obed De la Cruz and Ronaldo Carbone qualified for state in two events. The state qualifiers are as follows:

Current Issues and Events – REGIONAL CHAMPIONS

Obed De la Cruz – INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION

Sam Dennehy – Individual Fifth Place

Nikhil Arora

Ronaldo Carbone

Spelling and Vocabulary – REGIONAL CHAMPIONS

Obed De la Cruz – Individual Fifth Place

Kyle Ikpatt – Individual Sixth Place

Ronaldo Carbone

Katherine Parks

Social Studies – REGIONAL CHAMPIONS

Miles Brownlee – Second Place Individual

Charles Salazar – Third Place Individual

Daniel Earley – Fourth Place Individual

Xavier Alvarez

Calculator Applications

Katherine Kim – Individual Third Place.

