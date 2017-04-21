MacArthur freshman selected for Under 16 National Team Trials

MacArthur High School freshman Sarah Andrews has been selected by USA Basketball and the Developmental National Team Committee to participate in the 2017 Under 16 National Team Trials in May at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. If selected to the 12-member team, she will participate in the 2017 FIBA Americas Under 16 Championship in Argentina in June.

Andrews is pictured with MacArthur principal Dan Cummings and MacArthur girls’ head basketball coach Suzie Oelschlegel.

SOURCE Irving ISD