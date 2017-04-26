MacArthur students win at NASA competition

Students in AP physics classes at MacArthur High School competed in the NASA Space Settlement Design Contest at the Johnson Space Center in Houston March 24 and 26.

On the first night of the competition, 200 students from Texas and Iowa were divided into four companies. The next day, the groups received a request for proposal outlining a task. This year, students were asked to design a space settlement for Mercury. Students worked all day Saturday and through the night to complete their task by 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They presented their projects to a panel of engineers, scientists and retired astronauts.

MacArthur High School students Burhanuddin Biviji and Ahmedtaha Awad were on the winning team. They are pictured with lead engineer for the Apollo missions Norman Chaffee, who designed the maneuver rockets on the Saturn V.

SOURCE Irving ISD