Mark your calendar!

Family Field Day

April 29, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

@ Cimarron Park Recreation Center

It’s time to put away the sibling rivalry and team up together with the family. Compete in a variety of classic events such as the sack race, and enjoy a picnic when the event is over. Cost: Free. This is a family event and open to all ages.

Run 4 The Dogs 5k

April 29, 8 a.m.

@ Mountain Creek Preserve

The Irving High School student council is sponsoring Run 4 the Dogs 5K benefitting Search One K9 Search and Rescue Team on Saturday, April 29, at Mountain Creek Preserve (1000 E. Hunter Ferrell Rd., Irving, TX 75060). The race begins at 8 a.m. for runners without dogs and at 8:15 a.m. for runners with dogs. Cost is $25 or $20 for students and includes a T-shirt, bandana for a dog and a koozie. Register at www.irvingisd.net/Run4TheDogs.

Nimitz Farmers Market

April 29, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

@ Nimitz High School

The Agricultural Science department at Nimitz High School will host a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, to showcase the school’s student-run enterprises. Students operate Nimitz Pet Care, Nimitz Floral Design, Nimitz Horticulture and Nimitz Culinary, and they will be offering their services. Additionally, outside vendors from the community are invited to rent a booth. For more information, visit www.irvingisd.net/NimitzFarmersMarket.

Market Highlights:

-Plant sale (vegetables, produce, perennials, herbs)

-Pre-made flower arrangements

-Low-cost pet vaccine clinic

-Dog & Cat adoptions

-Low-cost dog grooming services

-Fair foods

-Arts, crafts, and agricultural vendors

**Market is student-run and benefits the Nimitz FFA Chapter.

Celebrating Irving: Trivia Final Round

April 29, 10 a.m.

@Valley Ranch Library

Ten teams were scheduled to play Irving Trivia on Saturday, April 22, as part of the Celebrating Irving : The City and The Man April events. Four of those teams will now advance to the finals which will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 10am in the Valley Ranch Library. Emcee Craig Boleman juggled the questions for the teams during the preliminaries. Questions are based on the life and works of Washington Irving, the history of Irving and local current events. A number of tie breakers were required for many of the rounds.

Advancing to the finals this year will be the current champions from the Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau competing again a new team of the Ladies of the iGang. The La Cima Heritage Committee will face off against the Irving Arts Center team. The competition is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Irving Heritage Society, Irving Public Library, Irving Art Association, Irving Independent School District, Irving Black Arts Council, National Scouting Museum, Boy Scout Troop 773 and the City of Irving. For more information, visit www.irvingheritage.com or call 972-252-3838.

Celebrating Irving: Geocaching Finale

April 30, 3 p.m,

@Jaycee Center for the Arts

The Celebrating Irving Geocaching Finale will be held on Sunday, April 30, at 3pm in the Jaycee Center for the Arts, 1975 Puritan Drive. Participants who have found 50 percent of the locations in the Celebrating Irving series will receive a special prize in addition to other prizes to be awarded. You do have to be present to win. Refreshments will be served.

For information about registering to participate in the geocaching search of the Celebrating Irving series, visit www.irvingheritage.com or call 972-252-3838.

Irving ISD Teacher of the Year Celebration

May 4, 6 p.m.

@ Singley Academy

Irving ISD will honor campus Teachers of the Year and announce the two teachers selected as the Irving ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year and the Irving ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year at a celebration on Thursday, May 4, at Singley Academy. This event, which traditionally has been held in the fall, will now take place in the spring as one big celebration and unveiling of our 2017 District Teachers of the Year. Open to the public, the celebration begins with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 7 in the Singley Academy auditorium.

Immunization and Health Fair

May 6, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

@ Schulze Elementary School

Irving ISD’s Clinic and Health Services Department, in conjunction with UT Southwestern Medical Center and UT Southwestern Pediatric Interest Group, will host an Immunization and Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Schulze Elementary School (1200 S. Irving Heights Dr.). There will be free or low-cost immunizations, free school physicals, vision and hearing exams, dental screenings, assistance in enrolling in Medicaid/CHIP/SNAP, prizes and games and a bike helmet giveaway. Parents will need to bring vaccination records and Medicaid card (if applicable). For more information and to sign up for sports physicals and insurance appointments, visit www.irvinghealthfair.wordpress.com.

Garage Sale at First United Methodist

May 6, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

@ First United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church will have a giant Garage Sale 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sat. May 6 on Ohio Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Funds raised to go missions and ministries.

Please come!

For more information, call Cindy Alleman at 972-253-3531.

Dia de la Familia

May 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

@ Richland College

Richland College will host a day of family fun when Dia de la Familia comes to the campus on Sat., May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This annual free event is presented by the Dallas County Community College District and will feature free food, entertainment, children’s activities, tours of Richland College facilities and more.

Entertainment during the day will include performances from Folklorico, a dance group from Lake Highlands High School who performs traditional Mexican folk dances; top winners from the Richland College “So You Think You Can Dance contest”; a dance party with the school’s mascot, R. Mobius Thunderduck; and more.

For details, call 972-238-6194. Richland College is located at 12800 Abrams Rd. in Dallas.

Irving ISD Board of Trustees Election

May 6

@ Multiple locations (see link below for polling locations)

The Irving ISD Board of Trustee election for single-member District 2 will be held on Saturday, May 6. For more information, visit www.irvingisd.net/boardelection.