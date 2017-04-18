McKesson celebrates grand opening of Las Colinas campus

DALLAS —McKesson Corporation celebrated the grand opening of its Las Colinas campus April 6 with a dedication event that included remarks from CEO John Hammergren and Texas Governor Greg Abbott and a $25,000 donation from the McKesson Foundation to local non-profit Ark House.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Dallas area,” McKesson CEO John Hammergren said. “This world-class facility gives our employees a new, modern workspace with great collaboration and wellness features. The Irving/Las Colinas community has welcomed McKesson with open arms, and we look forward to being an active corporate citizen.”

With strong state and local support, McKesson has invested more than $157 million into the new campus, which can accommodate more than 2,500 employees. The building is currently home to more than 1,200 employees with room for future job growth. Employees at the Las Colinas campus perform vital functions for the company in areas such as information technology (IT), finance and accounting, administration and support, purchasing, and project management.

“McKesson’s history of success in Texas has not only made today’s announcement possible, but has contributed to economic growth and job creation in communities across the Lone Star State,” Governor Abbott said. “The vital role that McKesson plays in the cities they call home doesn’t end with the opportunities they bring to hardworking Texans, but is also seen in their commitment to give back to those communities, and the Ark House donation is an example of that commitment. I am proud of the work McKesson is doing and make a commitment of my own to continue to ensure Texas attracts further business and expanding enterprise.”

McKesson’s Las Colinas campus is pursuing a LEED Gold certification, recognizing its resource efficiency, as well as a WELL Building Silver certification, the first building standard focused solely on human health and wellness. Elements of the building are designed to support employee productivity and wellness, empowering employees to work the way they like, fostering team collaboration, offering an array of amenities and enhanced technology capabilities.

Special features of the regional campus include:

Open work and collaboration spaces – 99% of the workstations in the building have views of outdoors and access to natural light.

A 4,000-sq. ft. fitness center, exercise rooms and landscaped walking trails to support employee well-being.

A walk-in IT Support Center – the Tech Bar – where employees can talk directly to an IT specialist or check out some of the most popular telephone and computer accessories.

A world-class dining hall with diverse, healthy and sustainable food options.

“We are proud to welcome McKesson home to Irving, Texas. Irving is a dynamic city and we are certain McKesson’s employees and their families will find quality amenities, a talented workforce and infinite growth opportunities,” Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne said.

