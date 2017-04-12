Nimitz bowling competes at state

The Boys bowling team competed at the state tournament this past weekend.

Freshmen Tommy Snipes and Lane Thompson bowled high scores of 235 and 224 respectively. The boys bowled well and ended placing 23rd in state.

Lane Thompson bowled in single completion and placed 58th. The coaches are very proud of these young men look forward to more accomplishments next season.

Pictured are seniors Gerardo Herrera and Travis Snipes, junior Stephen Torres, and freshmen Billy Snipes. Tommy Snipes and Lane Thompson.

SOURCE Irving ISD