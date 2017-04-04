Spring Break/St. Patrick’s Day weekend DWI No-Refusal results

The Irving Police Department conducted Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) No-Refusal operations over the Spring Break/St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend. The operations took place on the nights of Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

During No-Refusal operations, those arrested for DWI are offered only a blood test to determine their blood alcohol concentration. A search warrant, authorizing a blood draw, was sought for anyone refusing consent to a blood test.

A total of 14 DWI arrests were made and 64 citations issued by officers working grant funded positions over the holiday weekend. Of those 14 arrests only 2 required search warrants to obtain blood samples. Additionally, officers made 3 arrests for offenses other than DWI.

The Irving Police Department will continue to participate in these grant-funded operations as they have shown continued success in Irving and across the state.

SOURCE Irving Police Department