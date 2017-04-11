Young golfers compete in Volunteers of America Texas Shootout

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) continued its tradition of offering exemptions in its professional tournament to amateur female golfers playing at the high school and college levels. The Volunteers of America Texas Shootout provides these young athletes the exciting opportunity to play alongside their idols in the actual LPGA tournament with the two lowest scoring participants from each category earning the exemptions.

The shootout tournament was held at the Las Colinas Country Club on Wednesday, March 15 as competitors from all across the country and beyond came to participate.

“Back when this tournament came to Texas, they wanted to create a unique aspect to it,” said Kristy Knutt, Tournament Director for the Volunteers of America North Texas Shootout. “They decided four of their amateur exemptions into the official event would be through a high school and college shootout. This event has been held annually over the past four years, and we grant exemptions into the tournament. The four top finishers today will actually get to play in the official LPGA event, alongside their role models in the golfing world.”

Knutt spoke about her organization’s relationship with the Las Colinas Country Club, a venue that has traditionally hosted both the Volunteer Shootout and the LPGA Tournament.

“It’s great having a partner that’s, one, willing to take on this event, because we do take over their course,” Knutt said. “Not just during tournament week, but also for ancillary events such as this. Their membership and their staff here have welcomed us with open arms every year that we have been here. They’re an incredible staff, and we’re extremely grateful to have them to work with.”

Mike Sherburne, a volunteer who helps caddy for some of the girls in the tournament, talked about the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.

“I started caddying sixteen years ago for one of my best clients in banking,” Sherburne said. “His daughter got really good at golf at thirteen. Dads don’t make very good caddies, so I caddied for his daughter since she was thirteen to 26 and went on tour. After college, at 21, she went on tour, and I couldn’t travel with her year round. Then, through that, I started meeting all the young kids’ parents, back and forth. I picked three or four close friends with kids that want some help. Now I just go around the country helping kids.”

Knutt was glad to be able to connect the winning athletes in the qualifier with the professional golfers in the LPGA Tournament.

“It’s great, just being able to connect them to that opportunity and to give them the chance,” Knutt said. “These girls step up and they embrace it. I don’t think I could’ve done it at their age. I know I’m terrified to get out there, and I’m a grown woman. But, these girls are just awe inspiring in how they just embrace the opportunity, play their hearts out, and really make it a competition all around.”

Knutt advises anyone interested in golf to head to the LPGA tournament in April.

“Come out to the event in April,” Knutt said. “Come see what the LPGA is all about, and what the Texas Shootout has to offer. I promise you, once you’re out here and you see the engagement and dedication of the players, you’ll be amazed and you’ll be hooked. I know I was.”

Gina Kim,16, a Chapel Hill High School Student from North Carolina who won second place in the High School Category, shared her advice to young golfers who might want to participate in similar events.

“Definitely have a lot of patience,” she said. “I feel like a lot of people tend to give up on the sport very easily. I just want to tell them to keep practicing and to keep working. The hard work will definitely pay off sooner or later.”

The additional exemption winners include the following:

Eun Jeong Seong, 17, senior, Youngpa Girls High School, Seoul, South Korea

Maddie McCrary (from Wylie, TX), 21, junior, Oklahoma State University

Anne Chen, 15, freshman, Clements High School, Sugar Land, TX.