Annual Trash Off brings out Irving’s community spirit

Hundreds of volunteers participated in the annual Keep Texas Beautiful, Don’t Mess with Texas Trash Off/Great American Cleanup in Trinity View Park on Saturday morning, April 8. The event, organized by Keep Irving Beautiful, brought together local residents, faith groups, and activists who worked to keep the park clean. Trinity View Park is an important environmental location where trash can easily move from the grounds into the Trinity River and then into other areas of Texas.

“We had a lot of work, planning, and organizing for this cleanup,” Rick Hose, Keep Irving Beautiful coordinator, said. “It’s a project that we’ve been doing for several years now. All members of the community have been invited to come out and participate. We have various faith groups here, folks from Verizon, several Girl Scout Troops, and the Young Men’s Service League. It’s a good cross-section of our community that has come out today.

“I think it really shows the Irving spirit, that volunteer spirit we have,” he said. “This is just the volunteers in our organization. There are all sorts of projects and events going on throughout the city that demonstrate the Irving volunteer spirit. It’s nice, I love seeing them come out.”

Hose also mentioned Keep Irving Beautiful’s continued efforts to keep the Trinity River clean.

“One of our passions is the M-fork of the Trinity River,” Hose said. “Our goal is to stop litter from reaching that river, because once it reaches that river it can go all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. A lot people don’t realize that the M-fork of the Trinity River provides water for about 9 million Texans. It’s a vital, important waterway.

“People don’t realize how trash can affect our waterways. If that bag of trash gets into the waterways, it affects our aquatic life, the fish, the snakes, all the things that depend upon the waterway. Then, even on the ground level, if the bag doesn’t reach the water, you have the wildlife out in the park that suffer. You have squirrels, birds, all types of wildlife. My hopes are people wouldn’t litter anymore, and maybe come out and join us to help pick up the litter from other people. It’s a small fraction of us that’s picking up for the rest of us,” he said.

A number of volunteers made this year’s event successful.

“We had over 300 volunteers preregister,” Hose said. “At last count, we’re in the 250 to 300 range. That’s a great turnout for this event. Our event in September attracted 620 something people last year. It’s really a good showing of how our community comes out and participates, people coming out to spend four or five hours helping their community.

“We want everyone to know today how much Keep Irving Beautiful and the City of Irving appreciates everyone coming out. We love it when people from other communities come and join us here in Irving,” he said.

Volunteers Raymond and Barbara Vick believe that even before getting involved in cleanup initiatives, everyone needs to be doing their part daily and avoid littering.

“If you eat something or drink something, keep it in your car until you get home so you can trash it,” Barbara said.

“It was a volunteer opportunity that our church group put in front of us, and we thought we would head over and give a hand,” Raymond said. “In a public park, especially around the river line, there’s going to be trash. Whatever we can do to help out and keep it looking nice, we’re happy to do.

“Don’t wait for the opportunity to just knock on your door,” he said. “The opportunities are there. If you want to get involved, there are ways to do it. Don’t wait for someone to knock on your door and ask for your help. If you want to do it, be proactive about it.”