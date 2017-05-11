Canal Fest invites international cultures to Irving

The annual Canal Fest stole a page from every romantic Hollywood blockbuster: gondola rides down a canal, banks filled by cultural dance troupes and live music, and as a final touch, food vendors from across the world lined the cobbled streets.

“Irving is one of the most diverse cities in the country,” said Jasmine Lee, the City of Irving’s Special Events Coordinator. “We really want to capitalize on that so we have this unique venue and then we take this event that has cultural foods, cultural dance groups, different types of art displays, and it really lets us show off how diverse we are and bring everybody together in a way that’s fun.”

The annual festival, which took place on Saturday, April 22, was held at the Mandalay Canal Walk in Las Colinas.

Originally a fundraising event in the 1980s, the event was canceled in the early 1990s and came back only four years ago as an initiative by the city to introduce residents to the Mandalay Canal. The event is free to the public and is paid for through the city’s general fund as well as through sponsors.

Event preparations began nine months ago, when Lee helped organize 16 acts on four stages, twenty craft and information vendors, and over 10 food vendors. This year, Lee added a musician’s corner to feature local singers and song writers as well as a family arts stage, which was designed at a kid’s level so parents could introduce their kids to arts and culture in a unique way.

“The thing about this event is unique experiences,” Lee said. “This is not like all of our other festivals. There are things you can do here that some people have never done. Some people have never been to an art gallery, so we’ve got a free art exhibit. Most people have never ridden in a gondola and you have the opportunity to do that.”

Another unique introduction to this year’s event was the art gallery, which had over 80 pieces on display. Most pieces were for sale and the artists were on hand to discuss their artwork with festival-goers.

6,000 people came to the event in 2014, and that number rose to over 9,000 in 2016. This year, Lee says they are expecting a similar turnout.

Kevin Tag initially wanted to bring his son to hear the live music and because he was encouraged by the child-friendly atmosphere.

“He’s having fun as you can see,” Tag said, pointing to his son running toward the art exhibit. Tag said his favorite event was attending the cultural stage to see the traditional Mexican dances.

A number of sponsors helped make the event possible, including NBC and the United States-Mexico Cultural and Educational Foundation. Instead of having a title sponsor, the event had two stage sponsors that acted as the largest contributors: Frontier Communications sponsored the family arts stage which had children’s entertainment, and the Irving Arts Center sponsored the cultural stage.

Six international dance and performance groups performed on the cultural stage, including the Azul Raks belly dance troupe, the Ayubu Kamau Kings and Queens African group, the Furious Bhangra and Punjabi Gabrus Indian group, the Ballet Folklorico Azteca traditional Mexican folk dance group, the Elite Dallas Cirque Theatre Youth Troupe, and the evening ended with a performance by Grace Hula Dance, Drum, and Fire, which consisted of dancers, drummers, and fireball twirlers.

“A theme that carries through our events is trying to be family friendly and affordable,” Lee said. “You really see that at all of our events. Helping people do things that they maybe haven’t done before and something that the whole family can enjoy that’s affordable.”