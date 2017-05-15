Chamber of Commerce names Sherry Ambrose Vice President of Economic Development

Sherry Ambrose, former Vice President of Business Development for Enterprise Florida, Inc., has been named Vice President of Economic Development for the Irving Economic Development Partnership (IEDP). Ms. Ambrose began her new role April 3.

At Enterprise Florida Inc., a public-private economic development organization, Ms. Ambrose was responsible for creating strategies for the recruitment, expansion, and retention for eight targeted industries including: aviation/aerospace, life sciences, information technology, financial/professional services, logistics and cleantech. She prepared, managed and tracked results for a one million dollar annual budget.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Ambrose was an economic policy analyst for Puget Sound Regional Council/Prosperity Partnership in Seattle, WA.

Beth A. Bowman, President and CEO of the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and IEDP, made the announcement.

“We’re delighted to have leadership of this caliber join our economic development team,” Bowman said. “Sherry has the experience, talent, energy and passion for this job. Irving-Las Colinas is one of the most competitive geographic regions in the country, and has become an international business address for global corporations. We think Sherry will be an incredible addition to the team, and we look forward to working with her to achieve growth and prosperity for Irving-Las Colinas.”

Ms. Ambrose holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Rollins College, and a Master in Public Affairs and Urban and Regional Planning from Princeton University.

The Irving Economic Development Partnership is a collaborative effort of the City of Irving, Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Las Colinas Association, and private investors.

SOURCE Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce