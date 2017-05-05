Charlotte’s Web snares South Irving Library

Children were entangled in a number of arts and crafts activities at the South Irving Library on Friday, March 24, culminating in a viewing of Charlotte’s Web.

“We have crafts programs and a lot of fun,” librarian Amanda Hipp said. “People can check out books and come visit us. This event is celebrating Charlotte’s Web, so we’ve got a live pig.”

The event featured pink refreshments, books about pigs and a live pig named Hamlet.

“By the end of the night, we had roughly 200 to 250 people,” Hipp said. “It’s just a good way to introduce them to the library in a relaxed atmosphere, because we do a lot of programs for all ages and everybody’s welcome. It is good, free entertainment on a Friday night.”

Librarian Susan Cox, who a lot of the kids mistakenly thought was an actual pig because of her costume, put the event together with the help of Hipp.

“Well this month, actually March 1, was the first day of National Pig Month,” Cox said. “I happen to like pigs and pig lovers. We have our little friend Hamlet. He’s an adorable 10-week old pig. I knew our library did different programs once a month and I just asked if we could do something centered around pigs.”

Cox also shared that she was most surprised by the turnout that started with the story walk.

“We had our story walk at Centennial Park,” Cox said. “You walk one way and read a story, and on the way back, you read another story. The kids like to interact with the story. Some women were ninja-pigs, and they were showing the story time person their karate moves, which was really kind of cute.

“I think everybody’s having a lot of fun. I know I am. I had a lot of little girls who had their picture taken with me, which was cute,” she said.

Terry Rodgs attended the event with his kids and grandkids.

“My daughter is a big fan of the library,” Rodgs said. “My daughter is 20 years old. She is special needs and mentally challenged but she reads on the level of a first grader. She was real excited when she found out that they would have a live pig and all the other stuff. She wanted to get her nieces and nephews, my sons’ three children, and make sure that they would come, so it’s kind of her opportunity to be the cool one.”

Rodgs enjoys library programs centered on books that both he and his children and grandchildren have read because it helps bridge the gap between generations and gives them something they can all talk about.

“I liked the fact that it’s based on a book and the theme they have chosen,” Rodgs said. “It’s a good book. I don’t know how old that book is but I know I’m not as young as I used to be. I know it’s been around a while. I’ve read books like that and I try to steer my kids to books that I have read.”