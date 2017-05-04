Election Coverage: Candidate Bios

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Elvia Espino, M. ED.

Community Engagement/Multi-cultural Expert, PR Professional, Education/Special Needs Advocate & Motivational Speaker

When Elvia steps into a room, enthusiasm enters with her professional presence and your attention is quickly commanded. Her determination is fueled with her passion and can be felt when she speaks. She has a larger than life personality and definitely fits the phrase “Super Woman.”

Before her relocation to Dallas, Espino served as Community Engagement Director for the Harris County Sheriff’s office in Houston, the largest in Texas. Espino was successful in executing the most innovative community and marketing campaigns that dramatically improved community relations between the 4 million residents that call Harris County home.

For more than ten years, Elvia Espino has served in the communications-related fields of media relations and community engagement. Throughout her career, Espino has leant her voice to several organizations and causes.

A firm believer in giving back to her community, Espino is involved in organizations near to her heart and often lends her voice to speak for those who cannot and is an advocate for educational empowerment for first generation college students, equitable education, special education issues and combating the school to prison pipeline, leadership and accountability, just to name a few. A mother, and wife she hopes to bridge all communities within Irving to have equitable representation at city hall.

Espino holds a BA in Communications, M.Ed. in Education, and is completing her doctorate degree in Organizational Change and Leadership, a topic dear to her life’s work.

Kristi Pena

Kristi Weaver Pena was born in Irving. She attended school here, attended church here and raised her family here. Irving is Kristi’s permanent home where she has a huge network of family and friends. After high school graduation, she traveled in the upper northwestern U.S. and in Brazil, serving as a missionary. These experiences shaped her adult life, adding to her solid Christian foundation and giving her an unquenchable thirst for serving.

Kristi graduated from Nimitz High School, attended North Lake and Tarrant County Community Colleges and ATI. Single mom of two, Kristi graduated at the top of her Dental Assistant class .She was hired by her supervising teacher to help set up a new dental practice where she became Team Leader and, over a ten year period, was instrumental in growing a very successful dental practice.

After meeting her husband and being blessed with a blended family of five children, Kristi became a full-time mom. It was then that she could devote more time to volunteering. Some examples:

President Nimitz PTA

Treasurer Nimitz Booster Club

Chairman IISD District Improvement Committee

IISD Strategic Improvement Committee

IISD Campus Improvement Committee

Soccer coach

Cheerleader coach

Participated in many political campaigns, state and national, served on Steering Committee for City Council Elections

Stayed current on Irving issues by attending and viewing City Council meetings

Kristi has character, integrity, a heart for service and an even bigger heart for Irving. She is energetic, intelligent and knowledgeable. Kristi Pena will be an excellent mayor.

Rick Stopfer

Rick Stopfer, a 28-year resident and public servant, is running for mayor because he wants to make a difference for the people and businesses in our great city.

He served on the Irving City Council for 14 years and has served with distinction on numerous regional and national boards, such as TEX-21 (10 years), DART (4 years) and the Airport Board, and this extensive experience uniquely qualifies him.

Rick understands the ins and outs of the city budgeting process, debt structure and bond funding, and has an unmatched grasp of all city functions and departments. He has strong working relationships with peers not only across the North Texas region, but also at the state and federal levels, where he has advocated successfully to secure funding for Irving’s major infrastructure projects. Rick is highly respected as a problem-solver and leader.

He also believes firmly in collaborating to identify issues and challenges and find effective, fiscally responsible solutions. Rick wants to capitalize on opportunities that will strengthen Irving’s economy through new jobs, capital investment and tax revenues, while improving quality of life. You will find him all over Irving, talking with small business owners, CEOs of major corporations, neighborhood groups, or one-on-one with residents. He is gifted at listening and truly understanding the concerns of others whether talking public safety, taxes or code enforcement.

In a city this complex and diverse, experience does matter. Rick Stopfer is ready to serve you, the residents and businesses of Irving, as your full-time, dedicated Mayor.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5

Abdel Elhassan

My name is Abdelmoniem Elhassan, it appears on the ballot as Abdel Elhassan. I have been a resident of Irving for 22 years. I am a husband, father, businessman and former district administrator back in my home country of Sudan. I served in this position for 11 years in local government with similar duties as a mayor here in the United States. At the university of Khartoum I received my degree for economics, and since living in Irving I have been involved in certain non-profit organizations to further help my city.

I am running in this upcoming election because I feel a need to serve my community and now have time to devote to my beloved city of 22 years.

The demographic here in Irving has changed drastically, now home to one of the most diverse areas in the country. With cultural, racial, and religious differences there can be challenges to the city especially in schools and daily life. My motto has been promote unity amongst the diversity, and to reach out to our citizens and qualified individuals, giving them presence in city government and the opportunity to contribute to find a common ground.

In the last 15 years the rate of progress has been dormant, growth has been slow and people are leaving Irving in bunches. My goal is to accelerate economic development projects starting with the ideal land we have at the former Texas stadium site and other undeveloped land to make the city an attraction again for citizens and investors. We must have an ambitious budget to innovate a new way of revenue for the city reducing the burden of property and corporate taxes.

In conclusion, I am running to serve this city and to share in the decision making process to ensure the quality of life for the citizens collectively, and make Irving a city of choice and prosperity for years to come and more. Thank you.

Oscar Ward

I am a longtime Irving resident elected to the City Council in 2014 and currently serving my first term. Married to Kaye Ward, we have two sons and four grandchildren. I am retired from the Construction Materials Industry as an Engineer/General Manager. My education includes a BS degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Houston and an MBA (Finance) from the University of Texas/Arlington.

My history is one of actively participating in government, community, and civic organizations. I served as Chairman of the Charter Review Committee, Chairman of the Building and Standards Commission and President of my neighborhood association. I am a member of the Irving Sunrise Rotary Club, AMBUCS, Irving Heritage Society, Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Circle of Prayer.

When I was elected to the council, I was appointed to serve as Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee and also serve on the Transportation and Natural Resources Committee. I am the council liaison to the Arts Board and the council representative to the Irving Flood Control District, Section 1, Dallas Central Utility Reclamation District (DCURD), Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition, Regional Transportation Council and the Urban Center Task Force.

As your elected representative, I am always mindful of the fact that we are spending your money to provide necessary services and will work to identify needless spending. Funding for major projects will focus on protecting our AAA Bond rating.