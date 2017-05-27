“From Dusk till Dawn” series writer inspires students

The University of Texas at Arlington’s film department presented a lecture featuring screenwriter and producer Marcel Rodriguez. Among Rodriguez’s most famous writings are films such as Shark Boy and Lava Girl, Machete Kills, and the ongoing TV series From Dusk Till Dawn.

“The first skill you need is storytelling ability,” Rodriguez said. “That’s different than writing. It means you’re able to understand how story works and all the elements of that. Writing is the second skill that you need, which is actually writing words on paper, printing, organizing, underlining, bolding, generally making things clear to people, and expressing yourself well through language. The third skill is learning how to deal with people, which I think is important, because it’s a business that requires a lot of collaboration.”

“Classes sometimes get very centered on projects,” said Daniel Garcia, a Peruvian filmmaker and professor of film at UTA. “It gets disconnected from what’s going on outside. In screenwriting in particular, an industry that doesn’t have a lot of local connections, it’s important to have screenwriters, to have filmmakers, to have all kinds of people from the outside explain things that aren’t explained in class.

While the films Shark Boy and Lava Girl and Machete Kills may seem radically different, Rodriguez talked about their similarities and how writing action is a skill that can be applied across genres.

“The kids’ stuff was just what I was told to work on at the time, but it was always a part of me,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t know if I would’ve done that if I hadn’t been asked to do it, but it’s really all in the same soup. I mean, action is just another skillset that I had. Shark Boy and Lava Girl is, frankly, an action show. It’s really the same genre as Machete Kills, but it’s just got kids in it, so they’re really not that far apart.”

Latin American characters and themes are featured heavily in Rodriguez’ work, and the filmmaker admitted that the current political landscape reflects in some of his past projects.

“I’m not really tapped into the Latino professionals, but I do know people are going to be writing about it,” Rodriguez said. “If you remember Machete Kills, they had a wall already built in that movie. I wrote about that as a joke, because I didn’t think it would ever happen. I thought it might happen, but it was really a sci-fi version of our universe. Now they’re going to build it, so it’s kind of funny that I already wrote it.”

Rodriguez has worked across film and TV and takes on the challenge of transitioning between mediums.

“The hardest part of the whole process was realizing that I was now having to perform at a professional level in a medium that I didn’t understand,” Rodriguez said. “I wasn’t a TV man, I wrote features. The idea of being asked to write on a TV show, at the speed that I was asked to, seemed terrifying at the time when I went in until I realized that this process was there to support you as a writer. I was going to make up for the things I didn’t know, and then you get through it, because it’s not just you writing, it’s you and six other people. After that, anything else that came my way, I knew I could do it because that was so hard.”

Rodriguez’ most recent project has been as a staff writer for the TV series adaptation of From Dusk till Dawn, which is based upon the 1996 horror/action film of the same name. Learning as much as one can about the genre and figuring out what hasn’t been done, he said, is important to being an original storyteller.

“Like any other industry, any other profession, it is the process,” he said. “If you became a historian, you would read all the history that you were able and decide what history had not been told. It’s the same in horror.

“The truth is, everything I’m saying sounds very intellectual, but if someone asked me how to write a horror screenplay, I would ask them what they are scared of. Then, everything comes from that question. What are you afraid of? What really, truly makes human beings afraid? That’s the purpose of horror, to explore the idea of what makes us afraid. Secondly, what is true evil to you? That’s the second question. If you can answer those two questions you’ll write forever.”