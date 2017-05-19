Library holds tea party in memory of Edith Holland

A tea party was hosted in honor of a dear friend of Irving’s public libraries during Teatime Travels at the South Irving Library on Saturday, April 29.

Patrons and library staff came together during the event to sample different kinds of tea and pastries from all over the world, as well as learn about tea and show off their own collections of teacups and tea kettles. The event was held in memory of librarian Edith Holland, who passed away in September of last year due to cancer. Edith worked with the libraries for almost 20 years in various departments from circulation to technical services.

“Every program that we had at the library for the nearly 20 years that she worked with us, Edith attended,” said Carla Morgan, volunteer coordinator at the South Irving Library. “She particularly loved programs about travel, programs about Christian fiction, inspirational novels, author events of any type.

“It’s always really comforting to staff members when we have an event and a co-worker comes,” Morgan said. “We know that they’re coming back to a place that they just left sometimes, knowing that they feel strongly enough about our programs to come and attend always makes us feel better.”

Morgan went on to explain that after Edith passed away, the library began to see a larger that usual increase in donations from both patrons and staff members, which led to the creation of the events.

“The amounts started to get a little higher than the usual couple of books with a memorial plate inside. Someone suggested that we should use the money to have a program,” Morgan said. “We sat down and we made a list of all the things that we knew that Edith liked. [In the end], we decided on a tea party. But we had to have a theme for a tea party, so we decided on travel, tea in general, and tea in how it relates to travel.”

Erin Boyd, technical services supervisor at the Irving Central Library, worked with Edith for two years, and described her as a friendly and helpful co-worker.

“She was always very meticulous with her work,” Boyd said. “I worked with her in technical services, and she did processing. She was always very careful with how materials were processed.

“I thought the event was a great way to honor her memory and do something a little different too. I don’t think there’s been quite a program like this done at the library. It’d be nice if they did more programs similar to this.”

One of the highlights of the program was a Japanese tea ceremony, demonstrated by Katie Wong of Irving. Her mother, Brenda, is a librarian who worked with Edith. Wong showed the audience the traditional way to prepare matcha tea while wearing the traditional Japanese yukata and gave a brief history on tea and the tea ceremony.

“I learned about tea [from my Dad],” Wong said. “I learned about the nuances of tea and not putting sugar and milk in it. Living in China, you’re drinking tea every day. I also had a Chinese friend who loved [tea ceremonies] and she also would make the tea for me. She didn’t wear a yukata or anything, but she had all the tools, and she had studied it, because she loved cooking and tea. So I learned from watching her.”

In addition to the program, the library also set up a small collection of books related to Edith’s love of tea, travel and inspirational fiction. The books are available to check out and contain a small plaque dedicated to Edith.

“We hope that everyone who comes in checks these books out and sees that plaque,” Morgan said. “That they smile and think about her as they’re trying to replicate those tea recipes or read that inspirational fiction or those travel books.”