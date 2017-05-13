Luncheon turns lemons into lemonade

Thirty-one years ago, League of Volunteers member Bettye Davis began bringing slices of lemon cakes to council meetings. Every year since, Davis has been providing her prized cakes to help raise money for the community.

So it was no surprise that this year’s annual Soup, Soap, and Hope Ladies’ Luncheon, an event organized by The Salvation Army of Irving’s League of Volunteers, likened the Salvation Army’s work to turning lemons into lemonade.

“As we picture the work of the Salvation Army, we usually picture Christmas, and bell ringers. If you watch the Hallmark movies, you see them all of the time,” said Kay Heldman, volunteer with the League of Volunteers. “But in our own community, we have many people, adult and children, that have been dealt some lemons in their everyday lives. This is where our local unit is making lemonade.”

Funds raised at the event, which took place on April 4 and raised money through efforts like Bettye’s cakes as well as donations, will go toward sending children to summer camp.

Founded eight years ago by Bonnie Kelley, the League of Volunteers aids The Salvation Army with both its ministry and mission. Today, the group has 22 members that meet every month and assist the corps through events such as food distribution and funding camp scholarships.

“We hope to touch hearts,” said Debby Kruse, a volunteer with the organization. “We are here for the work of the Irving corps, to become involved and especially to raise money, so we can do more for the kids.”

Bonnie Kelley recognized Christina Winters-Gears, Chief Executive Officer and President of Creating and Managing Wealth, with a special certificate of appreciation.

“I’ve been supporting [The Salvation Army] for 20 years,” Winters-Gears said. “I started doing the Christmas Luncheon and that was 1993.”

Winters-Gears says that reaching out and initiating a conversation are the most important steps for anyone wanting to get involved in their own community.

“Start talking to people in your neighborhood or your church,” Winters-Gears said. “Talk to people and ask them what they doing or what’s happening.”

In honor of the late Merle Heldman, a volunteer who regularly contributed to the League of Volunteers, the organization contributed $5,000 to the Boys and Girls club for scholarships. Kelly also announced that a special venue would be named the Heldman Performance Hall on behalf of Merle and his wife Kay.

Each year, a League of Volunteers member is recognized for going above and beyond. This year, Becky Weaver was highlighted for her work arranging flowers every week, passing out food to the hungry, and offering help across multiple activities.

“If you don’t know about The Salvation Army, it’s the best secret we have here in Irving,” Weaver said. “Just get involved. There are a lot of things to do, and there’s a place for all of you. It’s a blessing.”

Charles Hanson was also presented a certificate for his work with the Boys and Girls Club, which will have 190 children participating this summer. For $40 per child, The Salvation Army takes children to places like Six Flags and AT&T Stadium.

Lieutenants Benjamin and Charlsie Godwin, currently appointed to the Salvation Army Corps. in San Antonio, served as the event’s keynote speakers.

“The Salvation Army is a church and a social services agency,” Ben Godwin said. “Our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name. Many people don’t know that we are a church; that’s why we’re doing all of this. We’re motivated by the love of Jesus to help others in our community and help those who maybe don’t have the same resources that we do.”

Kruse reiterated the constant support The Salvation Army provides for the community.

“There are people out there that don’t have any other options,” she said. “They can’t afford to put food on the table, and they don’t have a place to go where they can get help. The Salvation Army opens their doors to everyone.”