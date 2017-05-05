Make plans this weekend!

Immunization and Health Fair

May 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Irving ISD’s Clinic and Health Services Department, in conjunction with UT Southwestern Medical Center and UT Southwestern Pediatric Interest Group, will host an Immunization and Health Fair at Schulze Elementary School (1200 S. Irving Heights Dr.). There will be free or low-cost immunizations, free school physicals, vision and hearing exams, dental screenings, assistance in enrolling in Medicaid/CHIP/SNAP, prizes and games and a bike helmet giveaway. Parents will need to bring vaccination records and Medicaid card (if applicable). For more information and to sign up for sports physicals and insurance appointments, visit www.irvinghealthfair.wordpress.com.

Garage Sale at First United Methodist

May 6, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

First United Methodist Church will have a giant Garage Saleon Ohio Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Funds raised to go missions and ministries.

For more information, call Cindy Alleman at 972-253-3531.

Richland College will host Dia de la Familia

May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Richland College will host a day of family fun when Dia de la Familia, the free event is presented by the Dallas County Community College District and will feature free food, entertainment, children’s activities, tours of Richland College facilities and more.

Entertainment during the day will include performances from Folklorico, a dance group from Lake Highlands High School who performs traditional Mexican folk dances; top winners from the Richland College “So You Think You Can Dance contest”; a dance party with the school’s mascot, R. Mobius Thunderduck; and more.

Activities will include a children’s coloring station, and visitors can decorate their own traditional sugar skulls at a booth sponsored by the Richland College Achieving Latino Academic Success student organization. Richland College representatives also will provide tours of its gaming and interactive simulation facilities, including the motion capture lab, plus the Richland College Technology, Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing, or TEAM, Center.

Cozby Library Game Day with Coppell Lions Club

May 6, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cozby Library and Community Commons, in partnership with the Coppell Lions Club will host an afternoon of accessible gaming fun! Stop by the Library to play games converted for use by visually impaired, blind and sighted players. Games are suitable for ages 3 to adult and for all levels of braille use!

The Lions Club of Coppell will also dedicate the Coppell Lions Club Game Shelf for Blind and Visually Impaired Players, which will make these accessible games available year-round!

The Library is located at 177 N Heartz Rd. Coppell.

Ice Cream Social

May 7, 2 p.m.

The Irving Heritage Society will host an ice cream social on the front lawn of the Heritage House at 303 South O’Connor. A general meeting beginning at 2pm will include the election and installation of officers for the upcoming year, followed by the refreshments. A croquet set will be available for a round or two for those wishing to play.

Tours of the Heritage House and Mary’s Playhouse will be conducted from 3pm to 5pm. Pieces of handwork by Thelma Coleman are expected to be available for purchase during the tours. The public is invited and admission is free.

Irving Concert Series

May 12, 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

The Irving Concert Series will highlight several genres with a New Orleans influence including jazz, big brass, Cajun and more. Food vendors will serve up dishes with flavors straight from NOLA.

All shows and are held at the Whistlestop Plaza, 123 W. Irving Blvd., Irving, TX 75060. Admission and parking are free. Seating is not provided, visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Outside food and beverages are allowed. Mardi Gras beads will also be passed out, while supplies last.