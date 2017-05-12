Mark your calendar!

Community Sale

May 13, 10am-4pm

D/FW Firecrackers, Nat’l Championship Tournament, On The Boulevard Antiques and Gifts, 142 w Irving Boulevard, Irving.

Car, Truck And Motorcycle Show

May 13, Noon – 3 pm

A car, truck and motorcycle show will be held at the Oakview Baptist Church parking lot, 1004 S. Story Rd, Irving. This show will be benefiting the BBMOI Crisis Ministry. The vehicle registration is from 11 am- 1 pm at the show. The registration fee is $15. This event is free to the public. Food & beverages are available at the show.

For more information: Call Ray at 940-367-1798 or email ray@timemachinecarshows.com

“Symphony goes Wild!!”

May 13, 8 PM

Las Colinas Symphony continues “Symphony goes Wild!!” at the Irving Arts Center, Carpenter Hall.

Composers have always taken inspiration from nature, so it is no surprise that many have picked up their pens to give us musical depictions of the fascinating creatures with whom we share the planet. Throughout the 2016-17 Season, the talented musicians of the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra will offer our audience the most delightful and entertaining of these philharmonic fauna, from the smallest (Shostakovich’s gadfly) to the largest (Saint-Saëns’ elephants). Our musical zoo will include bears (Haydn and Bartok), horses (Auber), penguins (Scott), and even a cow (Milhaud). A few mythical animals will come to musical life, as well, including Stravinsky’s Firebird and Debussy’s Faun. It’s a symphonic safari not to be missed!

Season tickets as low as $60! Single tickets are priced at $16.50, $26.50, $36.50 and $46.50. All are available by telephone (972.252.4800), fax (972.252.4877), or email (info@lascolinassymphony.org ). Group discounts are available; please call the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra office for more information (972.252.4800).

Lone Star Youth Orchestra

May 17, 7 PM

The Lone Star Youth Orchestra closes the Season with Marche Finale! Featuring works by Haydn, Sousa, and Purcell, this concert is guaranteed to leave you feeling quite patriotic! We will also feature violinist Esther Ko, the 1st place winner of the Lone Star Youth Orchestra’s annual Concerto Competition, and celebrate the work of our graduating seniors. Call 972-252-2787 to reserve your seat today! The concert will take place at the Irving Arts Center’s Carpenter Hall.

Ticket pricing is $6.50 per student and $13.50 for adults. All seating is general admission.

Talking Pictures

May 19 through June 3

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will present Horton Foote’s Texas-based drama. Directed by Amber Devlin, the production at the Irving Arts Center’s Dupree Theater (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75062). All evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Single tickets range from $19-28 and are on sale now at the Irving Arts Center Box Office (972.252.2787/ www.irvingartscenter.com). Ticket discounts are available for seniors and students.

The play is set in 1929, on the eve of the Great Depression, and America is on the precipice of big change with a looming financial crisis. In the small town of Harrison, Texas, the residents of a local boarding house deal with numerous dilemmas, both large and small. Quarrels arise between estranged husbands and wives, the future of a railroad engineer hangs in the balance, and the town is turned upside down with the coming of the ‘talkies’ to the local movie theatre. It’s the end of an era, and a job, for the woman who plays live music for the films.

Tickets to TALKING PICTURES are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Irving Arts Center’s Box Office at 972.252.2787 or by ordering tickets online at www.irvingartscenter.com.