Mark your calendar!

Thirty Seconds to Midnight the Final Wake Up Call

May 24, 7 p.m.

Reception at 6:00pm. Regis Tremblay will be present for a Q and A after the screening. Angelika Theater, Dallas Mockingbird at Central Exp. Sponsored by Dallas Peace and Justice Center, Pax Christi Dallas and Veterans for Peace. FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. For more information, to https://www.dpjc.org/

Concert Series 4 Kids

May 25, 10 a.m.

The music of Big Bang Boom is just half the fun, the event has so much more going on. Before the show starts kids can check out the playground and participate in a craft activity. There will be a concession stand available; however, outside food and drinks are allowed. Covered seating is limited, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Admission and parking are free.

Irving Concert Series

May 26, 7 to 8:45 p.m.

The Irving Concert Series will highlight several genres with a New Orleans influence including jazz, big brass, Cajun and more. Food vendors will serve up dishes with flavors straight from NOLA.

All shows and are held at the Whistlestop Plaza, 123 W. Irving Blvd., Irving, TX 75060. Admission and parking are free. Seating is not provided, visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Outside food and beverages are allowed. Mardi Gras beads will also be passed out, while supplies last.