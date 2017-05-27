New plaques unveiled at Founder’s Plaza

Founder’s Plaza received a new timeline display during a re-dedication ceremony held at Centennial Park on Wednesday, May 3.

Three new plaques detailing the first 100 years of the city of Irving’s history were unveiled during the ceremony. The plaques, which replaced older metal plaques, were made from black granite and feature not only a written timeline, but also photographs. The plaques, which took more than eight months to create, were installed in April, but were officially unveiled that morning.

City Councilman Oscar Ward was one of many city officials present at the rededication ceremony. He gave a brief overview of the new plaques.

“This fantastic timeline includes detailed stories of the people who helped shape this community into the lively, robust, and diverse city it is today,” Ward said. “As residents, we enjoy the results of their dedication on a daily basis. Without their vision and planning, we would not have the beautiful, exciting commuter and pedestrian-friendly place to call home.”

The plaza, as well as the rest of the park, was first opened on Oct. 3, 2003 as part of Irving’s centennial celebration. However, as Councilman John Danish explained, time soon took its toll on the plaza.

“The original dedicated plaques did a great job of telling the story of Irving for its first 100 years. But like time itself, the brass timeline began to weather, became difficult to decipher, and eventually lost a little bit of its luster,” Danish said. “Now, Greg Brown [the artist] has presented the city with three incredible black polished granite plaques that will breathe new life into our city’s history.”

Danish went on say that these new plaques will hopefully inspire Irving citizens both old and new to learn more about and take pride in their city.

“Nowadays our residents, many of them recently moved to Irving, don’t know much of our city’s history. I believe artifacts like this will come with a sense of pride and ownership in our city,” Danish said. “What better way to instill community than by cultivating the early interests in our new surroundings? I encourage everyone to invite their friends, families, neighbors and colleagues to come down to the Heritage District and see all of the inspiring work that’s taking place down here.”

Dr. Lea Bailey, president elect of the Irving Heritage Society, spoke to the educational aspects of the timeline.

“I believe it is necessary to captivate students of all ages and make connections in order to maintain our curiosity and interest in continuous learning,” Bailey said. “These plaques, which are housed in this serene and beautiful plaza, will do just that. Irving’s residents and visitors will have the opportunity to learn of our city’s great founders and how the people mirrored this town’s growth, development, and refinement.”

Elena Blake, a member of the original Centennial Task Force, was present at the original plaza dedication back in 2003. She hopes that these new plaques will inspire more people to visit the park.

“2003 is when we had a lot of activity in celebration of our 100th birthday,” Blake said. “I have a lot of fond memories of doing all this, and I’m hoping that people will come now and visit and read these plaques. It’s a wonderful history, and I’ve just been honored to come back to the re-dedication.”

Bailey also hopes that more Irving citizens will become interested in learning about the city they live in.

“We hope that [these plaques] will instill inspiration and enlightenment for generations of future Irvingites,” she said. “There is no clearer path to the future that commemorating the past.”