North Lake Community College put on lockdown after shots fired

A man shot himself after shooting a woman multiple times in a tragic murder-suicide on the campus of North Lake Community College in Irving on Wednesday, May 3.

At around 11:45 a.m., Irving police received a report of shots fired in Building C on the North Lake campus. The campus was immediately put on lockdown. Police arrived shortly thereafter and searched for the suspect.

An hour later, police discovered the bodies of the shooter as well as a female victim in what appeared to be a murder-suicide. The bodies were discovered in separate buildings on campus, but at this time, no further details have been released about the shooter or victim. No other injuries have been reported.

At around 1p.m., Irving police reported that they were no longer looking for a suspect and there was no continuing threat to students. However, parts of the campus still remained on lockdown as police conducted a building-by-building secondary search of the campus. North Lake College cancelled all classes and extracurricular activities for the remainder of the day and will be closed Thursday, May 4.

Lauretta Hill, commissioner for the Dallas County Community College District Police Department, spoke to the press about how her team and the Irving police department worked together to find the suspect.

“We made sure that we coordinated with [Irving police] and went space by space, room by room to locate the suspect,” Hill said. “We are continuing to do a secondary search, to clear all the buildings, and get everybody evacuated out. This is what we’ve trained for. We work very well together with our partners in Irving, so we were able to combine with them to actively go search for the shooter.”

Christa Slejko, president of North Lake College, was also on campus at the time of the shooting.

“It’s difficult to stand here before you today when such a devastating event has happened on campus,” Slejko said, addressing the press. “Aside from being a place of learning for our students, we want more than anything for people: our students, our faculty, our staff, to feel safe when they come here. That didn’t happen today.”

Slejko also praised the quick response of the Irving and Dallas County Community College first responders.

“I’m so grateful to our first responders, Irving police department, and the Dallas County Community College District Police,” Slejko said. “They were here immediately responding, and I’m so proud of our faculty and staff who immediately got their students and their team into lockdown mode and got them to safety.”

Commissioner Hill addressed some security concerns brought up in questioning, and stated she was confident in how the police responded to the active shooter situation.

“Our faculty, our staff, our students, all of them are part of being eyes and ears for the campus, and we’re comfortable that we have the appropriate staffing level,” Hill said. “These are isolated incidents that could potentially occur in different locations. But with our training, our lockdown procedures, we feel confident that we responded very quickly. As far as security, we will continue to look at all our security measures, and we will do an after action to see if we can improve.”

While the day’s events were tragic and heartbreaking, the school will continue to do whatever it takes to protect their students and faculty.

“We’re just so devastated that something would happen on our campus,” Slejko said. “But we’ll do everything we can to continue to be ready, and prepared.”