North Lake immigration panel educates, reassures community

In response to developing national immigration reforms, North Lake College held a Spanish language panel on Thursday, March 9 to help educate residents on recent policy changes.

Esther Canales, translator of the college’s District Outreach department who helped organize the event, spoke on the importance of hosting an immigration panel.

“There’s obviously a need for information,” Canales said. “We’ve been getting phone calls from students and community members about immigration, especially because some of our students want answers, they want to feel safe and protected. That’s why we put this together and we’re trying to do one of these at each of our campuses.”

Abraham Trujillo, a student at North Lake College, attended the panel after starting to feel doubts about his own status.

“I wanted to see what exactly they were going to say about immigration,” Trujillo said. “Everything that’s going on in the country right now, some people might have doubts. I was one of those people, having doubts about my status here. I’m a student, and I was wondering how all this would be affecting me. How would I know that I could be safe? That’s what brought me down.”

Henry Olabode, another student at the college, talked about the fear that many within the community are currently experiencing.

“I’m an actual legal resident here, I was born here,” Olabode said. “My parents are from Nigeria, they’re also citizens. But, at the same time, I feel for those who are in this position. Now, with this person as president, it’s very challenging for a lot of people. Everyone is just on their toes, in a sense, on what could happen to them.”

Olabode views education and solidarity as the key to remaining strong within a diverse city.

“I was very fortunate, for me and my brother, to be born here. Other people in the DFW Area, I know that this metroplex is very diverse,” he said. All colors, creeds, nationalities, and things like that. We can’t give up, we have to keep up the good fight against the powers that be, because if one person is feeling as though they are oppressed, then we need to change that. We need to be able to fight back with common sense and education.”

Immigration Attorney and panelist Jiroko Lopez stressed that educating people is exactly why she decided to get involved with the event.

“I think, as cheesy as it sounds, that knowledge is power,” Lopez said. “A lot of people don’t realize that they have certain rights, so whether you’re a resident, a citizen, or undocumented, the constitution guarantees certain rights. People should know about those rights and use them.”

There’s been some executive orders, and there’s been some memorandums issued, and there’s just been a lot of confusion and fear,” she said. “There’s a lot of fears that there have been raids all over Dallas, and that’s just not true. There has been what is called the ‘warrant round up,’ which every county does all the time. Dallas County wants people to pay their traffic tickets, so they go after people at their home, or wherever it is, and arrest them, because they haven’t paid their tickets and they have a warrant for their arrest.”

Lopez also shared her advice to residents who may need to travel outside the country during these uncertain times.

“A lot of people who are residents are afraid that they’re going to be forced to sign what is called an I-407,” she said. “The I-407 is relinquishing your residence, so only a judge can take away residence, or you can take your own residence away. During the Travel Ban, people at the airport at DFW, for example, were being forced to sign the I-407. People need to understand that you don’t need to sign that, and you will not be detained for not signing it. If, for example, they do have an issue with your residence, you will be issued at your home a notice to appear, which is placing you into deportation proceedings.”

While dismissing the idea of large scale raids across Dallas, Lopez did say that ICE officers have been active within Texas.

“These raids haven’t been happening,” Lopez said. “What’s happening right now, and things can always change, what we’ve seen locally is ICE officers going after people who already have deportation orders, which are arrest warrants, or people with heavy criminal history. That is happening, and it has happened under the Obama Administration as well.”

Jon Timpf, Captain of the Community Services Division of the Irving Police Department and a panelist alongside Lopez, helped dispel rumors involving local law enforcement.

“Frequently, news about the police department is spread through social media and word of mouth, and, often times, it’s not right, it’s erroneous,” Timpf said. “I’m always willing to come out on days when we have these situations, where I can come out and I can give the truth about what the city’s policies are, what the police department’s policies are, and what we’re doing.”

Captain Timpf emphasized that action is not taken based on someone’s legal status within the country.

“The misconception is, as far as the Police Department is concerned, that we function as an arm of federal immigration, which is not true,” he said. “We only do what most other cities do. When someone gets to the jail, we submit their fingerprints, and sometimes a federal agency, or any agency, is interested in that person.”

The law enforcement official also shared his advice on how to avoid coming into conflict with the police if you are worried about your own legal status.

“I would give them the same advice I gave when the event was going on,” Captain Timpf said. “As far as the Irving Police Department is concerned, if you just don’t do anything that will get you to the jail, you have nothing to worry about. As for people’s status, that’s not really for the Police Department to determine, that’s what the lawyers and federal agencies are for. As far as we’re concerned, we’re not interested in whether or not someone is legal or illegal, we are more interested in making our community safe.”