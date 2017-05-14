People, pets party during Pawlooza

Irving pet owners came together at the Irving Animal Care Campus to enjoy games and live entertainment during Pet Pawlooza while their four legged friends received free vaccines and microchips.

“It has turned into a giant dog party, and it’s so much fun to do every year,” said Corey Price, Animal Services Manager for the City of Irving. “The last three years we’ve had a live band and food trucks. It happens every year, so we try to make it a little bit better.

“One of the big draws over the past two years has been the free micro-chipping and the rabies [shots] that we do with TCAP (Texas Coalition for Animal Protection). People can also get other vaccinations for their pets. They usually have a big line, which is why they have their own stand.

“They can even vaccinate their cats. We had everything from goats and chickens, snakes and tortoises. Then as they get done with all the medical stuff, they can visit vendors. This year we also had child ID kits inside the shelter as well.”

Carolos Chacon, who attended the event with his wife, feels the microchips are beneficial to the community.

“The microchip thing is good because there are a lot of stray dogs here in Irving,” Chacon said. “There are numerous dogs in my neighborhood, and I don’t know if they have owners or anything. My dog doesn’t walk out on us, but if he ever does I know they will be able to check him and find out my information to get him back to me.

“I know that if your dog gets lost, the Irving Humane Society will scan him and your information will pop up and they will tell you where you can pick your dog up at,” he said.

Jerri Moyes attended the event as a junior volunteer from MacArthur High School.

“The event gives pet owners a reason to come together,” Moyers said. “There are a lot of charities and a lot of booths with animal specific products to sell. There’s a giant tortoise just walking around the dog park.”