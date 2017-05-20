Preschoolers rock out at Mister G concert

Latin Grammy Award winning musician Mister G graced the stage at the Irving Soccer Complex Thursday morning, April 27.

“This is awesome,” Irving resident Mike Leaf said. “This is the first one of these, and it’s really cool. We came from Massachusetts because they don’t offer things like this. I think it was awesome for the families that were in attendance today.”

Mister G was the first of three artists who will take part in a music series hosted in the city of Irving.

“The Irving Concert 4 Kid’s Series will be three concerts geared for children who are preschool age children from toddler to five years old,” said Special Events Coordinator Jacqueline Madden. “We’re hoping that we will attract a lot of mothers who are staying at home with their kids and looking for entertainment options for their children at this time of day.

“It builds community, brings people together, and as you see, there are a lot of mothers with young kids,” she said. “There’s always a target audience for the parents who are not working but staying at home raising their kids. It’s a good way to network with families that are similar to them. We just wanted to mix it up and target some young people and have entertainers that entertain specifically for the kids.”

Imani Forte, who took her four-year-old daughter, was surprised by the how engaging and talented Mister G is.

“He is really cool and entertaining,” Forte said. “I wasn’t expecting to see this caliber of talent. I would have thought it would be some local actor or something, however it was a Grammy award winning artist that has toured nationally, and it shows that Irving has really stepped up the game.”

She also wished the city could have more events like these during the afternoon hours for parents who work during the day.

“I just wish there was the opportunity with something like this during the evening hours or after school for our working parents,” Forte said. “I also understand that they have to keep it small so that’s why they do the weekday, but it would be beneficial for all children.

“I like that it is a multicultural event. We can look up and see all the colors of the rainbow, and I don’t know if it brings the community together but it definitely is inspiring and helps,” she said.

Madden said the main goal for the program is to expose kids to different arts while dancing, learning, and singing at interactive shows.

“We chose this location because it is a central location for all of Irving to get to,” Madden said. “It has a playground for the kids and a big open area space for the concert.”