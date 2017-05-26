WhoFest celebrates Doctor Who

“Whovians” from across the area met up to celebrate all things Doctor Who during the 4th annual WhoFest, held at the Westin DFW Airport Hotel in Irving, May 5 -7.

Doctor Who follows the adventures of The Doctor, a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey who travels through time and space in a blue police box called the TARDIS. Along the way, The Doctor recruits various Earthling companions, fights off evil aliens, and helps people and civilizations.

The Doctor can also regenerate into a new body when he is severely injured, and throughout the years, the role has been played by a number of different actors, with Peter Capaldi portraying the current Twelfth Doctor. The “classic” Doctor Who first aired in Britain in 1963, then began airing in the United States on PBS in 1978 and lasted for 26 seasons. The show was re-launched in 2005 and is in its tenth season of “new Who.”

This year’s featured guest, Peter Davidson, played the Fifth Doctor from 1982 to 1984. Mark Strickson, who played the Fifth Doctor’s companion Vislor Turlough, and Dan Starky, who played the Sontaran alien Strax from the new Who series, also attended this year’s event. In honor of Davidson’s appearance, WhoFest’s theme was “The Power of 5,” with many of the panels and showings focused on the Fifth Doctor.

Mike Erickson, co-chairman of WhoFest, explained that the first WhoFest began the same year as Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary and had very humble beginnings.

“One of the WhoFest founders, Tim Miller, wanted to have some of his friends over in his living room to watch the 50th anniversary special,” Miller said. “He quickly realized more people were interested in watching in his living room than there was size in his living room.” Miller and his friends eventually had to rent a function room from the Crowne Plaza in Addison to accommodate everyone, but it didn’t stop there. “More people became interested, and it got to the point where we thought, ‘OK, well we’ll just do a small, relaxed convention. We’ll have a few panels, maybe a video room, but mainly just to get together to watch the special.’ Well, more and more people got interested, so we decided to make it a full-on con.”

Erickson expected a crowd of three to four hundred attendees for this year’s WhoFest, a relatively small crowd for a convention.

“We like having a smaller number of attendees because that makes their experience more intimate,” Erickson said. “They feel like they’re more involved in what’s going on. You can interact more and get to know other attendees better, and also interact with the guests on another level. In contrast to the big gate shows and Comic Cons where you stand in line for two hours, pay a hundred dollars to have someone sign an autograph or have your picture taken with them, and the interaction lasts five seconds.”

Many fans were eager to share their stories of what Doctor Who meant to them. DeeDee Leith, a resident of Houston, explained Doctor Who was a big part of her childhood.

“When I was little, [Doctor Who] was on PBS and it came on right before NOVA, which was my little brother’s favorite show,” Leith said. “He would turn the TV on, and I’d be like, ‘Ooo, what’s this?’

“When the reboot finally aired in the U.S., I was hooked. I was like ‘I remember this from when I was a kid, and it’s so much better.’” Leith added that The Doctor’s search for a peaceful resolution to the various conflicts is a powerful message for everyone. “It’s this universal message of we’re all the same and [The Doctor] just wants us to have peace and everybody to be happy and get along.”

Mike Erickson also agrees that The Doctor’s solving problems with brains over brawn is one of the main themes that keeps people interested in the show after all these years.

“I think it’s the character of The Doctor and the nature of the basic story, that he can go anywhere in time and space, that he can change and become a different Time Lord, but still the same person, it makes stories basically infinite,” Erickson said. “His commitment to solving problems through empathy and intelligence and cleverness rather than violence I think is also a very appealing factor.”

But for Hannah Busch, a retail worker from Dallas, The Doctor means something much more personal, as both the show and the character have helped her to overcome some dark times.

“I suffer from depression, and I’ve had a lot of bad things happen over the years,” Busch said. “When I started Doctor Who, I was in a really bad time of my life. Watching him never give up hope, always fighting evil, he helped me figure things out and believe in ‘don’t give up hope,’ and ‘just keep fighting the good fight.’”