Children learn about disability through Deaf Awareness Day

Students and teachers gained valuable insight into the deaf community during Deaf Awareness Day, held at Lee Britain Elementary School on Friday, May 12.

The all-day event was put on by Lee Britain and the Irving ISD Regional Day School Program for the Deaf (RDSPD). The RDSPD operates mainly out of Britain Elementary, but also helps hearing impaired students from Bowie Middle School and Nimitz High School in Irving, as well as other schools in Grand Prairie and Duncanville. Around 45 of the students attending Lee Britain Elementary School are deaf or hard of hearing, making up the largest group of hearing-impaired students in the district.

Jennifer Hunter is the 4th and 5th grade deaf education teacher at Britain Elementary. She started Deaf Awareness Day last year out of a desire to educate the other students, staff and the community about deafness. Both of Hunter’s parents were deaf and she grew up around deaf people her whole life, but said many deaf kids have the opposite experience.

“It is always frustrating [for the kids], because these kids come from hearing families,” Hunter said. “Ninety-six percent of deaf kids are born to hearing families. Those hearing families have no previous experience or exposure to deafness and then they get this deaf kid and they have no idea what to do. The kids struggle a lot. They don’t know a lot of deaf role models, they don’t have a lot of deaf friends, so deaf people grow up very isolated as a result.”

Last year, only a few classes were involved in Deaf Awareness Day. This year, the entire school, kindergarten through 5th grade, participated in the program. While kindergarteners and 1st graders played various games and activities, 2nd through 5th grade students met with over 30 different presenters who covered a variety of deaf-related topics, from teaching kids sign language to sharing what it is like growing up deaf.

In the afternoon, kids were treated to a magic show from Magic Morgan and a visit from Miss San Antonio 2017, Emma Faye Rudkin, both of whom are deaf.

Sherry Clifton, supervisor for the RDSPD, said many students have been looking forward to this event, and the response from the kids has been amazing.

“All of the kids throughout the whole school are so excited to be able to spend this day going to different presenters,” Clifton said. “After last year, when they got a little feel of it, the kids started using some of the signs they were taught throughout the school. I think they’re really going to embrace it and have a much bigger appreciation for our deaf and hard of hearing students.”

Hunter also said the response from the program has been huge, and it benefits not just the students, but the teachers as well.

“It’s been cool because a lot of the teachers come up to me and say, ‘I didn’t know deaf people could do what I do. I didn’t know that deaf people live a pretty normal life. They’re not really that dependent. They’re pretty independent people. They do this, that and the other,’” Hunter said. “It was really cool that even the staff was responding.

“The kids learned sign language that day, so they got to actually start signing to the deaf kids. It’s been really cool to see how the campus has changed to respond to this deaf community that has been here since the 70s.”

Stacey Huber, a deaf education teacher for Irving ISD, said events like this are invaluable to the hearing impaired students and helps them realize that they are not alone.

“I had one of the volunteers tell me this morning that she wears a cochlear implant,” Huber said. “When one of the younger kids who also had a cochlear implant saw that she had one, [the kid] was amazed, because they’re like, ‘An adult has this?’

“Their whole realm is just pretty much elementary, so they see their friends who have them, but they really don’t see adults that do. She made a connection to that student that said, ‘Wow, there are adults [who are deaf], and I’m not alone in this.’

“With my kids, some of them, the only person that they talk to that day is me, because I’m the only person who knows sign language in their life. They go home and mom and dad can’t talk to them, because they don’t know sign language. Other parents and adults on this campus don’t, so I’m it. It’s just huge for them to know they’re not alone and there are other people out there.”