Classic wheels provide for meals

Decked out classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles filled the Oak View Baptist Church’s parking lot in Irving early Saturday morning, May 13.

Cars like “El Frog,” paying homage to Texas Christian University, and a zombie apocalypse survival car named “Dallas Zombie Patrol” were just a few of the cars that participated in the Top 30 show benefitting the Baptist Benevolent Ministries of Irving. The Benevolent Ministries is a non-profit organization that feeds about 450 families a month.

“It’s designed to help people get through a difficult time,” Oak View pastor Jim Gerlach said. “All the proceeds from the car show will go towards that. In addition to having fun and opening the church to the community, we’re also benefitting a really good cause.”

This is the second car show that Oak View has held, and with a total of 57 vehicles registered in the show, they surpassed last year’s numbers.

“It has kind of grown into a wonderful community event where we have car people who are very enthusiastic about their cars, and we have a lot of people come see them,” Gerlach said. “There hasn’t been a show like this in South Irving that we’re aware of, so it has really been an opportunity to connect with a whole group of folks who are passionate about their vehicles.”

Oak View partnered up Time Machine Car Shows to put on the event. Event coordinator Michael Thomas said it took about six months to plan the show.

“I’m ecstatic with the turnout,” Thomas said. “This event brings the community together. Seeing all the different cars brings back memories for me through my childhood, because I grew up with some of these vehicles.”

Thomas was not the only one reminiscing about childhood. Leann Polk drove from East Dallas to see all the cars. Polk used to attend car shows with her father all the time when she was younger.

“I’ve been to a lot of car shows,” Polk said. “I don’t go to as many now, but when you get a day like this to see some things that people put their heart and time into, it’s kind of nice.”

Her favorite car of the show was a bright orange Dodge Plymouth owned by Ron Carrol.

“It’s probably one of the most expensive cars out here and it’s signed by Richard Petty, the king of NASCAR, so there’s a lot of respect there,” Polk said.

Carrol’s Dodge Plymouth is one of the top 30 winners of the show, landing in the top 20. He has been doing car shows for the past eight years.

Carrol combined his 1970 Dodge Charger with a wing off a ‘69 Dodge Daytona, and a nose that was reproduced as a clone of a ‘69 Daytona.

“I like to talk about my car,” Carrol said. “I don’t tell anybody it’s real, because I’m not trying to deceive anybody. I just tell them what the car is because I like my car.”

Under the hood, written on the radiator cover, were three signatures. The cover was signed by Richard Petty and his son Kyle Petty, who are both former NASCAR drivers. The other signature was from Herb McCandless, a drag racer from the late 60s who ran a Dodge similar to Carrol’s.

“I met Herb on a power tour in 2013,” Carrol said. “He was a lot of fun to talk with.”

Carrol has been the proud owner of his Dodge for a little over five years. His favorite thing about owning the car is the stares he gets when he drives it.

“People look at it and stare,” Carrol said. “People do a double take every time they see it.”

Carrol goes to car shows nearly every weekend. He had a choice of four other different shows the same weekend as the Oak View show.

“I just like doing car shows,” he said. “I liked this one the best, because I know the people here and it was for a great cause.”

The show raised $280 for the crisis ministry.

“We’re hoping to donate more next year and continue the show,” Thomas said. “We had a great turnout, raised money, and it was an overall great event for the community.”